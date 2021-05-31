Feedback delay for gene-editing tech

WHILE the Federal government deregulated one type of gene-edited crops two years ago, the practical application of the gene technology by plant breeders in Australia has been hampered by a lag in a review to the Food Standards Code.

In April 2019, the government, through the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR), announced it would not regulate a form of gene editing known as SDN-1 (or site-directed nuclease-1).

SDN-1, the most common version of a process which is generally known as CRISPR, and is a new breeding technique (NBT) that is different from traditional GM as it targets, cuts, and deletes DNA in a specific place, after which the cell's natural DNA repair process is allowed to operate, without further intervention.

WA State Agricultural Biotechnology Centre director Michael Jones said while SDN-1 was technically a form of genetic manipulation, the OGTR has decided it was more similar to traditional mutagenesis techniques.

"All plant breeding is genetic manipulation, it's generating new combinations of genetic material and GM is just an extension of that," Mr Jones said.

"Traditional GM technologies involve the introduction of a useful trait from outside the normal gene pool of the plant, for example a wild species or a bacterium.

"However the development of new gene-editing techniques, like SDN-1, allows targeted mutagenesis - you can change a sequence without any introduction of DNA from any other organism."

When it comes to the regulation of genetically modified foods, the OGTR is only one piece of the regulatory puzzle.

All genetically modified foods intended for sale in Australia and New Zealand must undergo a safety assessment by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

Such foods are regulated under Standard 1.5.2 in the Food Standards Code, which has not been updated since it was introduced almost 20 years ago, but a review has taken place.

In December 2019 FSANZ released a final report into its review of NBT foods.

"The review found that while there are diverse views in the community about the safety and regulation of NBT foods, the general consensus was that the current definitions are no longer fit for purpose and lack clarity," said a FSANZ spokeswoman.

FSANZ explanations of new breeding techniques (NBTs).

"Based on these findings, we have raised a proposal to amend the definitions in the code to make them clearer and ensure they better reflect existing and emerging genetic technologies.

"It is anticipated that comments from the community, government, industry and other interested parties will be sought mid 2021 in the first call for submissions, with a second consultation round in 2022."

InterGrain wheat breeder Calum Watt said genetic modification was a poor term as it still covered the traditional breeding undertaken in programs around the country, yet as a term GM tended to only be associated in a laboratory sense.

"What people commonly consider genetic modification is in fact genetic engineering, approaches using CRISPR for example, which are a lot more precise than anything that has been used in the past, particularly traditional transgenesis" Dr Watt said.

"While SDN-1 has been deregulated, I still don't think any company in Australia will consider its commercial utilisation until FSANZ aligns with the OGTR."

A paper titled 'Genome editing for plant research and crop improvement' published in the Journal of Integrative Plant Biology in December stated the main challenge facing genome editing is not scientific, but political.

"Regulatory barriers to the use and commercialisation of gene-edited crops can delay or even derail its progress and application to agriculture," the paper said.

"Political considerations instead of scientific facts have influenced some jurisdictions (e.g. the EU) to regulate gene-edited crops with the same burdening regulations of genetically modified crops.

"It defies logic why introducing one single mutation in a specific genomic locus with extreme precision using Cas effectors (gene editing) is subject to strict regulations in some countries, while introducing thousands of simultaneous mutations in a completely uncontrolled manner by chemical/physical random mutagenesis methods is not regulated."

Dr Watt said GM ultimately boiled down to DNA, which was changing daily.

"There are multiple ways to skin a cat - we could get the same outcome through traditional cross breeding albeit over a much longer timeframe, through mutation breeding which is deemed appropriate but is incredibly imprecise and down to chance as to whether the desired gene is mutated, or through SDN-1 which is quicker and far more precise," he said.

"To successfully utilise SDN-1, you still need to know what genes you want to target and you need to identify a trait that is controlled by one, or at least very few genes, rather than something like yield which is controlled by hundreds of genes.

"Improving resistance to certain diseases for example which may be controlled by a small number of genes can ultimately reflect a yield increase, without targeting yield directly."

The improvement of disease resistance could also reduce the need for fungicide applications, which may mean one less pass with the tractor, less emissions and less soil compaction, so there are sustainability and productivity benefits to be had from what are ultimately small changes to the DNA.

While the technology exists to significantly speed up the time it takes to make improvements to such genes, plant breeders in Australia are still at least over a year away from potentially being able to fully harness it in their breeding programs.

With cereal breeders in particular still waiting for the FSANZ approval of SDN-1, farmers around Australia will also have to continue to wait for the quicker release of new lines, with companies forced to still rely on standard crossing which has been used for thousands of years.