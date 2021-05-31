Operating made easy with Yuna invention

YUNA farmer Anthony Farrell has invented a remote operating system and control device to be used when operating 5in1 bins, and his invention can be found attached to older machinery on farms across the State.

For the past four years he has been manufacturing a small amount each year after word has spread that his onfarm invention was working well and making life easier for farmers.

"It took me a couple of months to make it up but it has really been an ongoing refinement process," Mr Farrell said.

"I've sold them all over the State now just through advertising on Facebook or via word of mouth."

He said he usually orders the parts to be able to make a batch of remotes over the summer period - "ready to go in kits".

"I normally have 15-20 made up - it takes about half a day to make one up," he said.

"It's kind of like a production line when I get going."

The remote is a pneumatic operating system and can work on a number of setups but with the 5in1 bin it gives the operator the ability to turn the discharge auger on and off without having to climb up and down from the airseeder.

Mr Farrell said he went with an air operated system because "most trucks have air and it is a lot softer than hydraulics".

He said he invented the remote to improve safety on farms and save labour time.

"Everybody has been happy with the remotes," he said.

"One of the problems is that people have been losing them - going for a swim in the Flexi-N (he chuckled).

"I test and build them myself so I know they work when I send them out.

"So far I have sold 80-90 units."

Yuna farmer Anthony Farrell's home made remote operating system designed to make older model machines more efficient.

He said users liked them because they didn't have to stand and watch the auger and could shut it off from where they were if needed.

The remotes have a range of 100 metres and are "affordable" and "cheaper than other options," he said.

Mr Farrell said the little side business was more of a hobby as "a lot of newer bins come with remotes".

He has also fitted the system to a C6100 Chamberlain tractor's PTO, which operates off the compressor.

"The flow controller eases the clutch in and out," he said.

"So it's basic and adjustable.

"I can make it suit old types of tractors and people can install them themselves."