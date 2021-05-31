Quality lines for June Special Store Sale

THE Nutrien Livestock South West team will kick off its two-day Boyanup June Special Store Sale this Friday, June 4, with a yarding of 800 cattle.

In the first of the two days of selling, the Nutrien Livestock team will offer a quality line-up of Friesian steers as well as first-cross steers and heifers all sold liveweight.

Also on offer in the sale will be a top offering of commercial Angus yearling bulls.

Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Peter Storch said the sale offering would consist of some very good lines of dairy cattle coming in from a number of regular vendors.

"The sale will be an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to stock up with store cattle given the good start to the season and before winter hits," Mr Storch said.

Friesian steers will make up the biggest portion of the yarding and there will be something for everyone in the black and white offering, with the steers on offer ranging in age from six to 24 months.

The biggest vendor in the Friesian run will be Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, with 70 steers.

The 18 to 20-month-old steers are a mix of owner-bred and purchased in cattle.

Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup, agent Chris Waddingham said the steers were all in store condition and would weigh about 450 kilograms.

The line was drenched on May 14.

Another big line in the run will be offered by regular vendors Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, when it trucks in 60 steers in the 12-14mo age bracket.

Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick, agent Errol Gardiner said the Mahaffey cattle were owner-bred and known locally for being exceptionally quiet and this month's draft would be no different.

Also coming in from Mr Gardiner's area will be a draft of 56 Friesian steers from RL Britza, Brunswick.

Mr Gardiner said the 14-16mo steers on offer from the Britza family were purchased in as poddies and grown out for this sale.

The line will have a weight range of 350-400kg.

Harvey operation SJ & RM Piggott & Son will have 20 owner-bred steers in the yards.

Mr Gardiner said the 14mo steers were well-bred steers and show good growth for their age.

Other vendors on Mr Gardiner's client list are KA & DA Reading, Brunswick, with a pen of 20-22mo steers weighing about 500kg which he said would be suitable to finish this year, while IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey, will present 10 steers aged 16-18mo which he said were purchased in as poddies and are expected to weigh about 420kg.

In poddie pens of the line-up TD & JD Norton, Benger, will offer numbers when they present 30 steers.

The 6mo steers are all owner-bred, from the operation's Holstein milking herd.

Also in the poddie line-up will be 20 Friesian steers aged 5-6mo from M Angi & Sons, Wokalup.

The Angi family will also offer eight Angus-Friesian steers and eight Angus-Friesian heifers of the same age.

Mr Gardiner said all three lines from the Angi family were lightweight poddies that would be ideal to grow out and improve.

Taking the title of the largest vendor in the sale will be the Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup.

The operation has nominated 80 Angus-Friesian steers and 30 Friesian steers, which are all in the 14-15mo age bracket.

The steers were bred and bucket-reared in the family's large dairy operation where they milk more than 1000 cows.

The Angus-Friesian steers are sired by Cherylton and Black Market Angus bulls.

Mr Waddingham said both the Friesian steers and the first-cross steers on offer from the Scott family were in store condition and of the quality the operation is renowned for producing.

The sale will round out with a feature offering of 26 commercial Angus yearling bulls from the Mouritz family's Hydillowah Angus, Hyden.

The 13 to 14-month old bulls are by top quality Angus sires and have been drenched, semen tested and vaccinated with 7in1 and vibriosis twice.

Weights on the bulls will be available on sale day.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, agent Richard Pollock said it was the fourth annual sale of yearling bulls from Hydillowah Angus at Boyanup which continued to go from strength to strength.

"Proven results with their progeny from previous buyers sees them return to the sale year on year," Mr Pollock said.

"Well-grown yearling bulls bred on strong Angus bloodlines with good weight for age.

"The bulls were also drafted for temperament and there is a good balance of bulls suited to cow and heifer joinings."

The second day of the special store sale will be held on Friday, June 11 at Boyanup and will feature a yarding of beef steers and heifers, as well as older beef breeders.