Business growth a win for manufacturing

DIRECT Seeding and Harvesting Equipment, Albany, has expanded its operation with the lease of an adjoining block to make more room for the manufacturing of its Darryl Drill and Narrow Fold bar.

The new warehouse facility enables the business to spread out a bit more and make space for manufacturing in the main workshop, joining the administration block, while having room for parts storage and fit outs.

Direct Seeding's managing director Stewart MacTaggart said the business has outgrown the 8000m2 premises and welcomed the opportunity to expand the site to 1.5 hectares by simply clipping the fence.

The business has been operating out of its current premises on Chesterpass Road since 2008, and Mr MacTaggart who grew up with the business, took over from his late uncle and business founder Darryl Hine in 2017.

Since then the team has grown from eight staff, just 12 months ago, to 13 staff including four new trainees/apprentices.

The growth has come on the back of successfully being able to manufacture nine Darryl Drills - "most selling before they were built", Mr MacTaggart said, as well as 15 Narrow Fold bars.

"We made six of the drills and they all sold within 48 hours," Mr MacTaggart said.

"We then did a batch of five and have sold three already.

"We have spent four years developing the manufacturing division.

"These are our first products - this is how we have cut our teeth in the industry - now it's time to step it up."

Mr MacTaggart said the business was in a position to be able to order in parts at specific times and have greater control over the lead-in times due to its products being interchangeable between systems and locally manufactured.

They can build a number of frames at once and have them sitting waiting for the parts to arrive and fit them out ready for delivery much faster.

Direct Seeding and Harvesting Equipment workshop superviser Craig Voss, Albany, in the main manufacturing area. Mr Voss said he has spent three years with the company and was looking forward to the expansion to provide him with more room to work.

"We aim to locally source as many of the materials as we possibly can to not only support local businesses but also reduce the need to carry high volumes of imported stock, except for a few bits and pieces that just aren't made in Australia," he said, such as zero max gear boxes or press wheels," Mr MacTaggart said.

"By utilising local suppliers we reduce the risk of being held up by delays on shipments of imported products.

"This year was a real eye opener with some of the imported stock we needed not arriving until mid-April some six weeks later than it was expected.

"Fortunately we were able to fulfil our commitments with stock we carried on the shelves but the unexpected wait times have highlighted how badly affected we can be by delayed imports.

"From what we are hearing, the extra lead time for importing is not going to go away any time soon so it's great timing to have established a manufacturing division."

Direct Seeding and Harvest Equipment also refurbishes traded in parts and sells them at a cheaper price for customers needing replacement discs and wheels or other various pieces.

The ability to keep the work flowing through all year without the previous seasonal lulls has enabled the business to expand and take on more staff.

Direct Seeding and Harvest Equipment has also recently been awarded the exclusive manufacturing rights for K-Hart Industries Australia.

Mr MacTaggart said it had been three years in the making and was finally awarded the contract in February, with the first of its K-Hart Spyder bars already being manufactured in the Albany warehouse.

He said he hoped to have the first bar built in eight weeks.

Mr MacTaggart worked with Canadian engineers to develop a bar designed specifically for Australian conditions, which they have since patented.

The team will manufacture for and supply all K-Hart frames and distribute K-Hart products across the country - which was a major boost to the local company.

"It's good for the business but also for the region, with local jobs," Mr McTaggart said.

More details on the K-Hart bar will be forthcoming when the first one rolls off the production line.