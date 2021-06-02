Museum has strong military heritage

VOLUNTEERS have been working quietly away cataloguing and indexing historic machinery manuals as part of a new interactive display at the Nungarin Heritage Machinery and Army Museum (Nungarin Museum).

The old manuals were gifted to the museum after the closure of the Waterhouse's Hardware Store in the late 1990s, as well as from farmers over the years.

The manuals have been in a jumble until recently when it was decided by the Nungarin Museum Committee that it would be good for people to be able to visit the museum and find a manual that could help them identify parts for old machines if they were looking to restore or fix them.

About two-thirds of the collection were International manuals.

The display will be open to the public soon.

Volunteers have been highly sought after by the museum's committee - which consists of a handful of Nungarin locals who want to keep alive the history of the old World War II army base located on the edge of town.

The base was originally constructed in 1942-43 as part of Australia's defence during WWII, well out of the way of Japanese aircraft.

Part of No.5 Base Ordnance Depot (5BOD), the whole complex was built at a cost of about 10 million pounds and was considered at the time to be the largest storage facility for Army Ordnance in WA.

As well as the Army Vehicle Workshop, which houses the museum, 5BOD incorporated tank workshops, five huge storehouses, a powerhouse, post office, administration blocks and medical facilities.

There was also a multitude of other workshops, shelters, offices and an extensive car park.

After the war, most of these facilities and buildings were sold, with the Nungarin Shire purchasing the Army Vehicle Workshop for use as a shire depot.

The army also sold off most of the vehicles it no longer required.

Nungarin Heritage Machinery and Army Museum volunteers Frank Howman (in tractor seat), Perth, and Ray Mizia, Nungarin. The museum has a large array of tractors on display.

Nungarin Museum chairman Gary Coumbe said volunteers with skills in a range of areas have been sought after, including to help fix old donated machines, social media and online updates, as well as for tour guides during the week.

Mr Coumbe said more volunteers were needed and anyone with a skill set was welcome to contribute what they could.

He said the board was "keen to offer a spot for visitors to park their caravan overlooking salmon gum/gimlet bushland (with access to water and electricity) in exchange for about 20 hours of help per week".

A volunteer couple with some technical skills recently filmed an interview with Mr Coumbe about the history of the museum and edited it for viewing by visitors on first arrival at the office.

It was put together surprisingly well and has added a new touch to the experience.

A 'grey nomad' couple from Perth, Frank and Josee Howman, had taken up the task of cataloguing the machinery manuals and were happy to stay on site in their caravan.

The most popular item for museum visitors is the huge army search light which came out of the Holden factory in Melbourne in 1942 and is used on special occasions and can be seen from miles around.

It was a holiday option since COVID-19 travel restrictions had prevented them from heading overseas.

Mr Howman said volunteering at Nungarin gave them an experience that they wouldn't have had previously and they would return again to help out with more that needed to be done in the future.

Another volunteer built the small wooden guard house at the entrance which now houses a tin soldier standing guard.

Across the carpark from the sentry's post, against the main building, is the Anzac memorial plaque with the three nation's flags flying on poles.

It was a good reminder of the importance of keeping the history alive "Lest We Forget".

Mr Coumbe said there was always something that needed attention at the museum.

This 1940s General Grant tank sitting in the sandblasting bay at the Nungarin Heritage Machinery and Army Museum where volunteers have stripped it bare and sandblasted and primed the inside ready for repainting as part of the restoration process.

In early May he had a 1941 United States built Staghound tank out in the repair shop, which the museum had purchased off Dizzy Lamb Park amusement park north of Perth when it closed.

Its two 300 cubic inch motors, which could produce 100 horsepower each, were being overhauled so the tank could be restored to working condition.

It was built for and formerly in service to the British Army - although it was unclear if it had seen any action.

Out the back in the sandblasting bay they had a 1940s General Grant battle tank which Mr Coumbe said had not seen action in the war as it was used for training only.

It was one of those machines that had been sold by the army in 1947 to "a bloke that owned a saw mill at Wilga".

"His family donated it back to us 15 years ago and we have been gradually doing things to it," Mr Coumbe said.

"It is a long process with a small band of people."

It had been stripped bare inside, sandblasted and primed ready for painting and refitting.

It didn't look so menacing without the turret attached.

The Nungarin Museum team was trying to ensure a quality job was done in order to be able to drive the tank when it was completed - possibly to offer rides around the property to visitors - for a fee of course.

Mr Coumbe said a lot of the parts for the various military vehicles being fixed were donated by members of the military section of the Vintage Car Club in Perth.

A donated 1942 Harley Davidson WLA on display.

A retired mechanic at Nungarin had also donated a lot of his time to help fix the machines.

There are a range of military vehicles on display from different tanks and half tracks to trucks and jeeps, as well as examples of military uniforms, a large collection of photographs, memorabilia and also an Australian 10th Light Horse Regiment display.

This collection centres around the "local WWI hero trooper Joseph William Spillman, a veteran of the Gallipoli and Palestine campaigns and one of only 15 light-horsemen to have been awarded the Military Medal".

While on picquet north east of Jenin (now a northern city in the West Bank) Trooper Spillman was said to have bravely charged single handedly a forward group of 20 Turkish soldiers at night and wounded or captured them all, marching them to his own lines as prisoners, unassisted.

A mannequin wearing his uniform stands next to a life size model horse in a glass cabinet in honour of his memory.

Before entering the 10th Light Horse Regiment display, which is tucked away in the corner of the shed, a 1942 Harley Davidson WLA was on display.

It was donated by an elderly man from Jandakot for the duration of his life and is in pristine working condition with leather seat and rifle holder.

All it needs is a battery to help start it up.

It was built in the US and made specifically for the military - at the time Harley Davidson had stopped production for the public and was supplying the US military only.

Mr Coumbe said the most popular item was the huge army search light which came out of the Holden factory in Melbourne in 1942.

It is run by a mobile Ford generator and is used on special occasions - especially on the vintage rally night in February, which has been held each year at Nungarin.

The display of local Nungarin WWI hero trooper Joseph William Spillman, a veteran of the Gallipoli and Palestine campaigns and one of only 15 light-horsemen to have been awarded the Military Medal. It features his original uniform, medals and a replica horse surroundedby other articles of memorabilia on display.

He said its beam could be seen for miles around.

Mr Coumbe said once a month they also read a letter from a WWI digger to his family before he died at Villers Bretenoux, France, when they held camp fire gatherings on site.

Opposite the military section of the museum, in the workshop, is the agricultural machinery section - which includes a range of tractors, trucks and implements, which dates back to the early 1900s when machinery began to be used in modern agricultural practices in the region.

There's a saddlery display next to that to remind people of where agriculture started.

Mr Coumbe said the earliest tractor on display was a 1918 Lauson tractor.

They also have a Phillips-Merredin Acremaster tractor which was built in the mid to late 1970s - which he said was "iconic to the area" having been made in Merredin by local manufacturer Laurie Phillips who founded the company which built large 4WD tractors until he sold the business in 1984.

The Nungarin Museum has a great vibe and the enthusiasm of the volunteers makes it a delight to visit.

It is open seven days a week from 9am-4pm and has recently changed its fee prices to $10 per adult, $5 per child.