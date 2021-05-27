Entire state of Victoria plunged into stage three restrictions from midnight

The entire state of Victoria will go into a seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm tonight.



It comes as 12 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24-hours.



The total number of active cases in Victoria is 34.



In a statement Acting Premier James Merlino said "this kind of short, sharp action is effective in stopping this thing in its tracks".

There will only be five reasons Victorian are allowed to leave their home: food and supplies, authorised work, care and caregiving, exercise for two hours and with one other person, and getting vaccinated.

Exercise and shopping will be limited to a five kilometre radius.

Only one person per household can go shopping.

Facemasks must be worn inside and outside.

Private and public gathering are not allowed. Single person bubbles are allowed.

Childcare and kinder will remain open, but schools will close other than for children of authorised workers and vulnerable children.



Cafes and restaurants can only offer takeaway.

Gyms, hairdressers, community facilities and entertainment venues will be closed.

Non-essential retail can provide click-and-collect.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning warned residents against 'unnecessary travel' to Victoria, stating she was 'worried about the evolving situation'.

READ MORE:

She foreshadowed that Victorians leaving the state would still be subject to the lockdown restrictions.

"There are 55 crossings of the border and we just ask everybody to do the right thing," she said.

"We've relied on the goodwill of our citizens during the entire pandemic. Let's not give up now.

"I'm worried about the evolving situation and of course we'll watch closely to see what the Victorian government announces this morning."

Authorities administered more than 12,500 vaccinations on Wednesday with another 40,411 people who got tested for the virus.



The list of COVID-19 exposure sites grew on Wednesday and now include venues in Ballarat, Bendigo, Axedale and Cohuna.

MORE TO COME



The story Entire state of Victoria plunged into stage three restrictions from midnight first appeared on Farm Online.