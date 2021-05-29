Top performing horticulture listing at Kununurra

Price: EOI



Location: Kununurra



Area: 160ha



Agent: Ray White Rural WA



Contact: Steve Vaughan 0428 120 407, Rob Chittick 0429 920 267

RENOWNED for being a highly productive horticulture production region, a rare opportunity is on offer at Kununurra.



Kimberley Produce is a fully operational horticulture business within a tightly held location, featuring premium soils, an ideal climate for growing high yielding crops and a reliable supply of water, which is aided by 3.5 kilometres of Ord River frontage.



In addition to the existing horticulture operation, the property would also suit a range of other crops, including cotton and hay production.



On Weero Road, the property is about 10km from Kununurra and 100km to the closest port at Wyndham. Year-round access to the property for deliveries to and from the business is available from 3.5km of bitumen road frontage.



Kimberley Produce has a 3.456GL water licence which supplies water year-round on lots 601 (78.91ha) and 11 (81.15ha).



Soils on the Weero property are classified as levee and traditional levee/red soil complex.



The irrigation system on lots 601 and lot 11 has been designed with specific parameters in place to have the capacity to complete irrigation of the entire property within a maximum of 16 hours per day.



Accommodation includes a four-bedroom, two bathroom homestead; two-bedroom, two-bathroom manager's residence; and a portable house.



Farm infrastructure comprises a workshop; large packing shed with three offices, five cool rooms, workshops and mezzanine storage area; various storage tanks; chemical storage area and chemical loading point.

