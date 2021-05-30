Online offers open for great grazing land

Price: Offers via Elders Market Buy closing Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4pm



Location: Ambergate



Area: 49.78ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: John Wilson 0428 866 033, Jeff Heath 0429 311 223

LOT 2342 Franklin Road, Ambergate, offers buyers the opportunity to secure a well-sized rural holding in the tranquil locality of Ambergate.



The farm is merely 15 kilometres from Busselton and offers significant lifestyle, landbank and agricultural value.



Sections have previously been planted to blue gums, with these trees being long since harvested.



Most stumps are now easily removed, with some having coppiced and regrown to a substantial size and offering scattered shade throughout the farm along with the native vegetation.



The property has a reasonably flat topography and features well-draining sandy loam soils.



The property is watered by a well and two troughs (solar panel and pump at property are not included in the sale).



With a new boundary fence on two sides of the farm, this property is well suited to cattle, but new fencing is required along the other boundaries.



There is a central gravelled roadway and concrete bridge over a creek Lot 2342 Franklin Road is worthy of your inspection.



The property is being offered for sale using the transparent Elders Market Buy platform, allowing buyers to submit their offer online.

