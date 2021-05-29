Exquisite heritage home has grandeur

Price: $1.1m



Location: Albany



Area: 1041m2



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Blair Scott 0459 024 026



BUILT in 1889, this exceptional heritage property (not heritage listed) is oozing with character everywhere you look.



It has been lovingly restored and modernised to offer stylish and comfortable living throughout.



With six large bedrooms, four bathrooms (three ensuites) and three reception rooms, Dunmoylen House is currently set up with half the generous floor-plan directed to a highly regarded and profitable bed and breakfast (B&B), while the other half of the house is for family living, but would equally suit a large family or professional rooms - the future is only limited by your imagination.



In an excellent central location within an easy walk from Albany's café strip, this one-off property provides magnificent character, comfort and amenity, making it a great buy for whatever you have planned.



Being in exceptional condition, the house is full of period features, with soaring ceilings, original floorboards, ornate plasterwork, original fireplaces and more.



The magnificent entrance is enhanced by manicured gardens which lead to the original verandah and then the house opens via a grand central hallway separating two sides of the home.



Three reception rooms include a beautiful formal lounge, a second lounge room and dining room.



The spacious kitchen offers a scullery/store room and there's a guest kitchenette that would also suit as a study.



The property has beautiful gardens with private courtyards at the side and rear.



Three rooms are currently set up as an established and wellloved B&B, with excellent occupancy rates returning more than $100,000 per annum complemented by outstanding guest reviews.



This property is in an area of historical homes and opposite the heritage listed Lawley Park, with views through the trees to Princess Royal Harbour.



You will love being immersed in history and the warmth passed on by all those that have gone before you, just as much as you will enjoy unwinding with a cup of tea in the courtyard or a wine or two on the verandah soaking up the sunset.



This property has grandeur, character and style that you can feel in your bones.



Whether you are looking to run a B&B, just want to love a sprawling and magical home, or have another amazing plan, this property is a must-see.

