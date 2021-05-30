Delightful rural property is well priced

Price: $385,000



Location: Boyup Brook



Area: 20ha



Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA



Contact: Don Lyster 0427 778 116



ARE you looking for a small rural property hideaway that is not a rural subdivision?



Mayanup is just that.



With views over larger rural properties and being off the beaten track, this 20 hectare rural lot is 15 kilometres from Boyup Brook.



If you are tired of living in suburbia with no room to move, then this property may be worth a look.



Fifteen hectares of the property is planted to blue gums in a profit à prendre share deal which is due for harvest within 12 months to give a good financial return on the investment.



In addition, the property has a three-bedroom, one-bathroom farm cottage which was recently renovated. With plenty of beautiful land and a cottage, this property represents great value as it is priced at not much more than a residential house.



Mayanup is boundary fenced, has two dams, a small area of pasture, 90,000 litre concrete rainwater tank, shed and creek line running through the southern area.



Once the blue gums are harvested, the property would have a great view down the gully.



Small rural properties like this are hard to find in the current market, so an inspection is recommended.



With an asking price of $385,000, all reasonable offers will be considered.

