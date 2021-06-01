AWI apologises to critics of troubled WoolQ

PLAIN WRONG: Pastoralists and Graziers Association livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore said his group had long criticised spending of levy money on WoolQ.

Australian Wool Innovation has apologised to a key farmers' group over criticism of its troubled selling platform WoolQ.



The Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA was upset by statements made at a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra last week by AWI saying it was not aware of the PGA's criticism.



Many farmers have questioned the spending of their levy money to prop up WoolQ since it was launched in 2018.



AWI has previously said the initiative had cost more than $6.3 million but had fewer than a thousand bales sold through the online portal in a year.



PGA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore this week said it was inconceivable and just plain wrong that AWI was not aware of PGA concerns over the WoolQ initiative.

Mr Patmore said the PGA had written to AWI in May 2019 stating that "the PGA does not support any investment in WoolQ. AWI should not be competing with the private sector in providing selling options".

An AWI spokesman yesterday said AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough had accepted PGA's statement regarding their views on WoolQ.

"He apologises to the PGA and would like to take this opportunity to correct the record," the spokesman said.

WoolQ, formerly the Wool Exchange Portal, was launched with the promise of boosting the industry by $38 million across 15 years.

Mr Patmore said PGA had tabled their opposition to levy money being spent on WoolQ at every possible Wool Consultation Group meeting and every Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel meeting.

PGA representatives had also raised it personally with chief operating officer John Roberts and directly with Mr McCullough.

"Stuart McCullough should have known the PGA's views on WoolQ. AWI have been told enough times," Mr Patmore said.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story AWI apologises to critics of troubled WoolQ first appeared on Farm Online.