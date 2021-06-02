AN esteemed group of rural residents with broad-ranging knowledge will carry out a review into the nation's regional telecommunication's services.



The committee will investigate the effectiveness of government's regional telecoms policies and programs, including issues around the impact of COVID, service reliability, opportunities arising from new technologies and changes that could be made to further expand digital connectivity in the bush.

The Regional Telecommunications Review will be chaired by former Nationals MP Luke Hartsuyker.

Former Rural Woman of the Year Sue Middleton, ACCC general executive manager Michael Cosgrove, Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia co-founder Kristy Sparrow and Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering president Hugh Bradlow make up the rest of the committee.



Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton said the five members were selected for their extensive experience in telecommunications, agriculture, regional business, competition and consumer regulation, and community affairs.

"I am pleased to have such a high calibre panel looking at these important issues," Mr Coulton said.

"The members have a broad-ranging knowledge of the telecommunications sector and of regional Australia, they appreciate the needs of regional communities."

As part of the consultation process, the committee will engage closely with regional communities to understand what is happening with telecommunications and the issues they are facing on the ground.

The committee will report its findings and recommendations to the government by the end of 2021.

Further information is available on the Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee website.

The story Committee to investigate rural telecommunication issues first appeared on Farm Online.