CBH to ramp up outloading facilities

THE ability to get more grain to port at the right time of year is the motivation behind a CBH Group project to build additional rail outloading facilities at four sites over the next few years.

Currently CBH has the capacity to get about 1.6 million tonnes of grain to port per month, however it is expected that amount needs to increase to about 2.2mt.

The four projects planned for Moora, Brookton, Cranbrook and Broomehill will provide CBH with a small portion of that required uplift for both the Kwinana and Albany ports.

The Moora project is the most advanced of the four with construction expected to kick off around September or October and be completed in time for the 2022/23 harvest.

CBH chief operations officer Ben Macnamara said the Moora project would include a 1.2 kilometre rail siding, adjacent to the main line and the bulk heads that are on the site.

"We will be building rail loading infrastructure on our side of the site that will be able to load trains in excess of 66 wagons at 1500 tonnes per hour with weighing technology to load each of those wagons accurately," Mr Macnamara said.

"The site will include roughly six 1000t cells which will have enough capacity to load two trains and we will have two larger cells which will have in excess of 6000t each of capacity.

"That will be fed by a 500t/hour grid, all of which will enable us to do two train services to Kwinana per day when needed."

The other three projects will commence at some point in the next 12-24 month, subject to all the normal approvals that are needed from different regulatory bodies.

A rail siding will be a feature of all four projects, the funding for which was provided by the State government in the form of a $22 million election promise.

"If we go down to the Albany zone, the Broomehill siding extension is really critical for us as it provides both a siding and a passing lane," Mr Macnamara said.

"That enables us to run additional fleets in the Albany zone which has seen a considerable uplift in tonnes over the past few years - ideally we would like to run more than two train sets down there which this project will enable."

In total, the four projects are likely to cost CBH around $80m, with the amount to be spend at each site dependant on the configuration as some will include the two large cells, whereas other will only have the smaller 1000t cells.

The crop size in WA is growing which means that the task of getting grain to port is much larger than it was 10, or even five years ago.

The investment in road and rail infrastructure hasn't kept pace with the increase in that task, making these projects a necessity.

Mr Macnamara said the projects would benefit all growers, not just those in close proximity to the four sites.

"At the moment it takes over nine hours to load a train, these projects will mean we can load a train in three hours," he said.

"That means we don't need to break the train down into smaller portions, instead we can leave the train together and load it quickly at an accurate weight.

"Generally growers attract a premium for grain in the front half of the calendar year, so getting tonnes to port quicker and at the right time of year is something that will pay off for all growers."

While the four sites are the initial projects planned by CBH, there are others that the co-operative plans to complete in order to close the gap of going from 1.6mt to 2.2mt.