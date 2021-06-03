Finest WA produce now on the menu

Tracey Cook and Richard Cooper's beef will be showcased at the Firewater Grille, Perth, in the hero dish chateaubriand.

WHAT'S on the menu for June, you may ask?

Buy West Eat Best has cooked up a campaign to showcase Western Australian produce in the return of Plating Up WA.

Throughout June, the events aim to celebrate the significant economic and social contribution that the WA food and beverage industry makes across the State by having 50 venues feature a hero dish.

From casual to fine dining, food trucks, wineries, tapas and deserts, each hero dish will highlight WA produce while supporting the State's foodservice and hospitality industry, which has continued to face challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"This campaign ignites conversations with both producers, their staff and consumers, and encourages chefs to highlight where ingredients have been sourced from within their menus to promote the 'buy local' message, while drawing attention to a spectacular range of counter seasonal ingredients available at this time of year," said Department of Primary Industries and and Regional Development (DPIRD) Food Industry Development manager Deborah Pett.

"It's so important to acknowledge the significant contribution that the Western Australian food service industry makes to the State's economy.

"All venues need the support of their local and visiting customer base now more than ever."

Tracey Cook and her husband Richard Cooper, of Dandaragan Organic Beef, are one of the producers taking part in the campaign and said it was a great way to promote the 'buy local' message.

"We have been a member of Buy West Eat Best for a while now and this is another great way of them working to link up producers with consumers," Ms Cook said.

"COVID has really woken people up to the value chain of food production systems and that when push comes to shove, we need to to rely on our local systems and it's highlighted the importance in supporting them."

Some of the Dandaragan Organic Beef grassfed beef herd.

The campaign includes venues from the Perth metropolitan area, Gascoyne, Great Southern, Mid West, Pilbara, South West, Southern Forests and Swan Valley - emphasising the diversity of WA's food and beverage bowl and showcasing what is in season this winter.

Patrons are encouraged to book a table with participating venues (full list is available at platingupwa.com.au/venues), which are offering experiences for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

The ingredient register supports and facilitates introductions with members keen to showcase their produce and set to bring attention to new ingredients, artisan producers, uncover a grower or open discussions with suppliers.

Ms Cook hopes to try the hero dish showcasing her beef at Firewater Grille, Perth.

Supporting the food service industry is a great way to have a positive ripple effect on other sectors and communities," Ms Pett said.

"The food and beverage sector has the ability to generate significant flow-on effects and benefits when compared to other sectors, for example through food tourism and agri-tourism - these impacts are measured by increased income, employment and thriving communities and all contribute to WA's recovery," she said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WA's foodservice and hospitality industry employed 80,930 people on average across 7757 businesses (2018-19).

The sector has been significantly impacted over the past 12 months as a result of the pandemic and greater in the regions, many with close alignment and integration with the tourism sector, with destination dining venues impacted across WA.