Readers share their seeding photographs

More good rain last week and over the weekend has delivered a good start to the 2021 season, with crops emerging and looking good.

Farm Weekly readers have responded with some great images.

Kicking up dust at dusk in Ajana. Photo by Matthew Whitfield.

South west of Kojonup, seeding of canola was finished last week and the cereal side of the program has begun. With a third of the usual annual rainfall, it's been a game of dodge the bog. The season is looking promising but they're keeping their fingers crossed they can stay out of the waterlogged country. Photo by Emily Stretch.

Little farmer Montana White, four months, Wandering, ready to sow the crop. Photo by Veronica Estermann.

Penny, 2, keeping an eye on her dad while he does a croppy in Corrigin. They crop a small parcel of land for export hay as part of their hay contracting business. They managed to get the crop in before they received 70mm of rain a few weeks back, so it has come up and is away already. Photo by Katherine Weguelin.

Seeding at Jumbuck Plains at Boyatup, east of Esperance, finished last week. Unlike most of the State, they have had a dry start with all major fronts going out to sea and missing the farm. That was up until the May 25 when it finally rained which was a relief for the cropping program and pasture. Photo by Olivia Fowler.

A lightning show after seeding wrapped up for the night in mid-May in Perenjori. Photo by Ellie Morris.