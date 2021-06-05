Well-established Murchison cattle station

Price: EOI



Location: Meekatharra



Area: 140,439ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Greg Smith 0428 486 806



ELDERS has the great privilege of offering Yoothapina, near Meekatharra, to the market for sale by expressions of interest (EOI).



Held by the Hayes family for more than 70 years, they had the butchers shop in Meekatharra and no doubt many people of Meekatharra grew up eating Yoothapina beef and lamb.



The property is located in the heart of a mineral rich area with mines of all sorts in every direction - predominantly gold with a host of other minerals also being mined.



The potential to secure contract work or provide services to the mining industry from this location are enormous.



The majority of the pastoral lease is of a sufficient length to capitalise on carbon capture income and the property is currently unencumbered by any agreements.



The property covers a total of 140,439 hectares, with the majority being located on the west side of the Great Northern Highway and there is a 20,000ha block east of the highway.



Yoothapina is completely boundary fenced for cattle with a combination of barb or electric.



There are 10 internal paddocks, with one fenced to a very high standard to be used for holding weaners or sale cattle.



The homestead complex is situated about 12 kilometres from Meekatharra and it has mains power connected.



The homestead is quite large and built in various wings with a kitchen and meals area separated from the lounge and dining by a fully enclosed breezeway.



There is a large and spacious dining room, a lounge room, four bedrooms and an office.



The sheds and workshop are reasonably large and quite adequate.



The property has more than 44 waters, which are all in good working condition.



Most waters are reasonably shallow and many have a water level of under 10 metres.



Some of the waters have permanent wings and steel posts in place for the support of portable yards when mustering.



There are two sets of permanent yards, with the main yards located at the woolshed site 20 kilometres south of the homestead and there's another set of yards that services the block east of the highway - both sets of yards have a draft, race, crush and loading facilities.



The property is running 564 plus mixed cattle. The herd is a reasonably pure Devon bloodline.



Devons are described by its society as an animal with clear-cut lines and a blocky but symmetrical body. They are evenly fleshed, with good breadth and depth.



Noted as a good forager, it is an earlymaturing breed but is capable of producing finished carcases from calf through to heavyweight bullock.



Devons are also renowned for their docile temperament and high fertility, with a robust constitution.



While Devons are not a common breed in the pastoral areas, the cattle all looked to be doing quite well and there were plenty of calves.



The plant and equipment included is very extensive with three bulldozers, two Cat loaders, a Cat 130G grader, a fleet of trucks, Toyotas and mustering vehicles.



EOIs are being done in two stages, with the first stage involving the submission of a nonbinding EOI indicating where prospective purchasers see the value based on carrying capacity, rangeland information, cattle values and the value of the plant and equipment in the first instance.



A comprehensive information memorandum is available on request.

