WA agents named in prestigious Top 100 list

Moora-based sales representative Terry Norrish said it felt rewarding to be recognised after working in real estate full-time for five years and in the agricultural industry for 36 years, including farming. "I love dealing with people, particularly farmers, and I think my agricultural background has helped me in communicating with farmers," Mr Norrish said. "Being absolutely honest with my clients is paramount to doing business and maintaining clients." They say 'if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life', which rings true for Mr Norrish. "I wake up every day and look forward to going to work," he said.

THE annual Nutrien Harcourts & Harcourts National Awards for 2020/2021 were held recently at the Royal International Convention Centre in Queensland.



The awards are presented to the top performers from the 400 offices and more than 1800 sales consultants across Australia.



Four of the Western Australian Nutrien Harcourts sales consultants made the prestigious Top 100 list.



Kellerberrin-based sales representative Rex Luers said his achievement was thanks to the people who he worked with. "It comes down to the families who entrusted me to market their farm and also my team at Livestock and Land/Nutrien Harcourts Kellerberrin, particularly the work that Christie White has done," Mr Luers said.

Terry Norrish, who operates out of the Moora office servicing the Midlands region, achieved third place nationally in Rural Sales and finished 17th in the Top 100 out of all sales consultants across Australia.



Other sales consultants to make the Top 100 list were Rex Luers from Nutrien Harcourts Kellerberrin in 31st position, Brad King from Nutrien Harcourts Geraldton in 45th position and Paul Thomason from Nutrien Harcourts Esperance who finished in 82nd position.



Geraldton-based sales representative Brad King was humbled by the recognition and said it had been quite a "fruitful year for all of us". "Being a rural property agent enables me to stay connected to the agricultural industry as both my family and my wife's family are from farming," Mr King said. With a background steeped in agriculture, Mr King has great empathy for farmers. "Agriculture is all about understanding there are good times and bad times and I have experienced both," he said.

Nutrien Harcourts national real estate manager, Mark Brooke accepted the awards on behalf of the four.



"It demonstrates the professionalism of the brand and the quality of the sales consultants within the Nutrien Harcourts group," Mr Brooke said.



"It is a credit to Terry, Rex, Brad and Paul to make the Top 100 group out of the total 1800 sales consultants across Australia.



"The other highlight of the awards evening was the announcement by chief executive officer of the Harcourts Australia group Marcus Williams that Harcourts is now the second largest real estate group in Australia."

Esperance-based sales representative Paul Thomason said he was grateful for the recognition but it was important for him to remain humble. "There is a saying in the industry that 'you're only as good as your next sale' and I think there's some truth to that and that encourages me to keep pushing on," Mr Thomason said. "The past season was quite kind to the Esperance region and this achievement has really been a team effort with the Nutrien Harcourts Esperance branch.

Mr Williams said he was proud of the achievements that the Harcourts Australia group had made.



"We were so proud to be able to announce to our business owners and teams that we have continually increased our market share and have now achieved the ranking of number two real estate brand across Australia," Mr Williams said.



"Despite all the challenges over the previous year, I am thrilled to say that last year was in fact our best year yet.



"Never before has the Harcourts group listed, sold and managed as many properties."



Mr Williams said Harcourts had slowly been increasing its market share across every State over the past year and "market share, in my eyes, is the only true measurement of success".

