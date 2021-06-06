Beautiful property is a piece of history

Price: From $2.5m



Location: Brunswick



Area: 54.77ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Noel Jones 0418 932 438



Doug Butcher 0409 374 671



MELVILLE Park was settled shortly after 1849 by the Flaherty family and then taken over by Alfred Moore.



The large Edwardian/Federationstyled brick and iron homestead with extensive verandahs was constructed in the 1880s.



The large four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead has been beautifully restored inside and out.



The restoration included a new iron roof, modernised bathrooms and kitchen, an added family room, office and polished jarrah flooring.



The double storey brick and iron barn/stables, with a projecting central winch beam and doors over the carriage opening, was completed in 1895.



The stooks of hay were stored in the loft above the horses.



Melville Park now comprises two contiguous titles; lots 55 and 51 which both adjoin the Brunswick River.



The homestead is on lot 55, along with the barn and all manner of farm sheds including the dairy shed.



This is the first opportunity to purchase Melville Park since its makeover and become only the third family to take up the residence since the Shine Family purchased Melville Park in 1927.

