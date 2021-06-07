Gatton Campus turns into gala dinner venue | PHOTOS

+17 Click on the image above to see more photos.



































A CLASSIC Lockyer Valley winter sunset set the backdrop to an evening of fine food and entertainment at the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo gala dinner last night.

Growers, company representatives and many others from throughout the horticulture supply chain embraced the opportunity to dress up, tread the red carpet (tiles) and enjoy the evening.

The event rounded off the first day of the two-day LVG Expo, a shoulder event to Hort Connections being held in Brisbane this week.

Good Fruit & Vegetables was there.

