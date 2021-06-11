New CBH directors are elected

Royce Taylor, Lake Grace.

CBH has two new directors after the votes were counted in the District 1 and 4 by-elections that closed late last week.

In District 1, Gareth Rowe, Walkaway, was elected as the member director, winning the contest over Gary Cosgrove, Mingenew.

In District 4, Royce Taylor, Lake Grace, won a hotly-contested election against former director and co-operative chairman Wally Newman, Newdegate, Phillip Blight, Wagin and Gerard Paganoni, Broomehill.

"I would like to thank all the candidates for putting their hand up to contribute to their co-operative as a member director and I extend my congratulations to those elected," said CBH chairman Simon Stead.

"On behalf of the board, I welcome Gareth Rowe from District 1 and Royce Taylor from District 4, who will both bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and capability to our board.

"We look forward to working with each of you.

"Member director elections are vital for the health of our co-operative and provide members with the right to choose their representatives on the board."

The formal appointment of Mr Rowe and Mr Taylor took effect from Tuesday of this week.

Mr Taylor's term will end at the conclusion of the CBH annual general meeting in February 2023 and Mr Rowe's term will end at the conclusion of the CBH AGM in February 2024.