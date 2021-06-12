All you could want in a rural lifestyle

Price: $490,000

Location: Wongan Hills

Area: 2.02ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Aaron Goulden 0428 435 784





JUST a few minutes from the centre of Wongan Hills is this beautifully presented four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

As you enter the home you will notice the open-plan living with crisp new tiles throughout, high ceilings in the main living areas and an impressive kitchen with a dishwasher and recently installed Miele oven.

A well-sized walk-in pantry and island bench make this the perfect space for those who enjoy cooking and baking.

There are two living areas, each with their own separate heating.

One room has access to a gas heating system and the other has a slow combustion wood fire.

For the warmer months there are ceiling fans in these areas, as well as two separate air-conditioning systems which can be set up to target individual zones throughout the entire house.

These systems have recently been serviced.

All four bedrooms are a comfortable size and have built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom offers his and hers built-in wardrobes and an ensuite.

There is so much space and storage in the home office that you can comfortably work from home.

The whole house has a home water filtration system with the filters changed regularly.

Eliminating impurities in the water, providing a better taste and giving longer life of your whitegoods, the filtration system is of great value.

Ideally suited for the extended family requiring their own space and privacy, the main house has a fully separate self-contained unit/granny flat/visitors or teenage retreat on the west side of the property.

The shed has enough room for some decent storage, while having enough space to be used as a workshop for the home handy person.

Perfectly located on a 2.02 hectare corner block, this property has an abundance of possibilities and can be transformed into anything of your liking - perhaps horses, mechanics, motorbikes, or peace and tranquillity.

Make your move and organise an appointment of this property today as an inspection will not disappoint.