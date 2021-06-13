World-class tourism site hits the market

Price: EOI closing Thursday, July 1

Location: Shark Bay

Business: 5366m2, 15,000m2

Agent: CBRE

Contact: Ryan McGinnity 0417 719 712





AT the centre of Australia's first UNESCO world heritage listed locality, Shark Bay's waterfront Heritage Resort and Blue Dolphin Caravan Park have hit the market.

CBRE's Ryan McGinnity and CPBA's Dale Wood have been appointed to manage the sale, either together or separately.

With a combined land area of more than two hectares of waterfront land, these two sites are ideally suited to a combined sale and provide a fantastic future redevelopment opportunity.

Developed across 5366 square metres, the Heritage Resort comprises a 27 room four-star motel and hotel with a bottle shop, bar and bistro, with frontage to Knights Terrace and overlooking Shark Bay.

Directly behind the resort is the 15,000m2 Blue Dolphin Caravan Park catering for drive- in, drive-out visitors to the area, with powered and unpowered sites.

"These two properties not only offer outstanding immediate business opportunities, but the prospect of a much larger redevelopment in the future, to cater for the large numbers of tourists flocking to the north west coast," Mr McGinnity said.

"The ability to explore the large number of bays, inlets and islands and witness some of the world's most endangered species in their natural habitat, offers a unique and special experience.

"It is for these reasons, along with a sustained effort by the government to have Australians holiday at home, that we believe Shark Bay will be a destination of choice for tourists and business operators."

Mr Wood said the already popular North West coast had seen an influx from domestic travellers in the past year.

"Having witnessed the increased level of demand from domestic travellers since the onset of COVID-19, which shows no signs of slowing, we expect strong interest from national operators and private groups," Mr Wood said.