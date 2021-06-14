Women share news on regional projects

Value Creators director Maree Gooch (left) and McIntosh & Son Katanning parts manager Brydie Creagh.

Value Creators director Ann Maree O'Callaghan (left), University of WA Business School teaching fellow Dee Roche and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) general manager of strategy and communications Nicole Kerr.

Westpac State director of financial markets Matt Braysher and Harrison-Ward Consulting director Jo Harrison-Ward.

2020 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award (RWA) finalists Jo Ashworth (left), Kalannie, Kendall Whyte, Perth, winner Cara Peek, Broome, finalist Lucy Anderton, Albany, and runner-up Lauren Bell, Broome, with WA Agriculture, Food and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development manager of investment services Susan Hall (left), CBH Group head of grower services Amanda Johnston, RRR Network board director Liz Brennan and CBH Group chief external relations officer Brianna Peak.

Esperance farmer Dion Lay, AEGIC barley markets manager Mary Raynes and Department of Education director of agriculture education Sally Panizza.

Farmers Gemma Walker (left), Munglinup and Belinda Lay, who was the 2019 RWA winner, Esperance.

AgriFutures director Bill Ryan, RWA finalists Lucy Anderton and Jo Ashworth.

That Story brand strategist Lauren Brown-Babb (left), AgriFutures WA 2020 RWA winner and The Cultural Intelligence Project head of innovation Cara Peek, The Cultural Intelligence Project head of Strategy Adele Peek and The Apprenticeship Community business development manager Kelly Strange.

THE projects of five rural and regional women were celebrated at a luncheon at Fraser's Restaurant, West Perth, recently for the AgriFutures WA 2020 Rural Women's Award.

Cara Peek, Broome, who took out the top honours, with Lauren Bell, Broome, coming runner-up and finalists Kendall Whyte, Perth, Jo Ashworth, Kalannie, and Lucy Anderton, Albany, were all in attendance to talk about their projects and the impact they have had on regional WA.

About 90 people attended the event, including the WA Agriculture, Food and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan who joined a panel discussion with the five women.