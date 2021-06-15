New Holland range in demand in Great Southern

MCINTOSH & Son, Albany, has been in full swing lately with high demand for the New Holland T Series tractor range - large and small.

When Farm Weekly visited the site on Chesterpass Road recently two of the tractors were being prepared for delivery after being purchased by McIntosh & Son clients.

McIntosh & Son, Albany, sales consultant Warren Hunt sold the smaller tractor range up to the 120 horsepower model, while fellow sales consultant Michael Fethers sold the larger tractor models from T6-T9.

Mr Hunt said customers liked the T4-T5 models for their "reliability, value for money and how they were good on fuel".

"They are cheap to run," Mr Hunt said.

"They are user friendly and good on the used market.

"They are easy to operate, as well as to service, and the Challenger loader was made in Orange, New South Wales, which a lot of people don't know about."

McIntosh & Son, Albany, branch sales consultant Michael Fethers (left) with branch service manager Chris Bodily and parts superviser David Clark in front of the new New Holland T8.350 PLMI tractor which will be delivered this month to a customer in Woodgenellup. Mr Fethers has been with the company for 10 years after farming at Calingiri. He said he moved to Albany for family and loves the outdoor life in the region especially with his involvement in the vintage enduro club.

The T9 series tractors have more grunt, with between 425-682hp.

A host of latest technology is installed as standard on the tractors and the cabs have been designed with operator comfort in mind with more accessible storage, power ports and a seat designed for working long hours.