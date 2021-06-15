New Holland range in demand in Great Southern

MCINTOSH & Son, Albany, has been in full swing lately with high demand for the New Holland T Series tractor range - large and small.
When Farm Weekly visited the site on Chesterpass Road recently two of the tractors were being prepared for delivery after being purchased by McIntosh & Son clients.
McIntosh & Son, Albany, sales consultant Warren Hunt sold the smaller tractor range up to the 120 horsepower model, while fellow sales consultant Michael Fethers sold the larger tractor models from T6-T9.
Mr Hunt said customers liked the T4-T5 models for their "reliability, value for money and how they were good on fuel".
"They are cheap to run," Mr Hunt said.
"They are user friendly and good on the used market.
"They are easy to operate, as well as to service, and the Challenger loader was made in Orange, New South Wales, which a lot of people don't know about."
The T9 series tractors have more grunt, with between 425-682hp.
A host of latest technology is installed as standard on the tractors and the cabs have been designed with operator comfort in mind with more accessible storage, power ports and a seat designed for working long hours.