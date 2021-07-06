Cairns turns on the tropics for Banana Congress 2021 | PHOTOS

Australian Banana Congress held at Cairns in May drew industry stakeholders | PHOTOS

Horticulture
Aa

Banana growers gathered in May for the industry congress in Cairns.

Aa

MORE than 450 growers, researchers and industry stakeholders attended this year's Australian Banana Congress 2021 in Cairns in May.

A poolside reception event was in keeping with the tropical theme.

Apart from guest speakers and information sessions, congress guests also enjoyed a gala dinner and trade display.

RELATED READING

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Cairns turns on the tropics for Banana Congress 2021 | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.