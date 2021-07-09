Rebuild with the best females

THE $40-per-head investment in using the genomic selection tool for Angus replacement heifers in a commercial beef operation can deliver an economic benefit more than twice that over the lifespan of the breeder, research has shown.

The key is that results need to be acted on and combined with effective sire selection decisions, according to genetics specialist Lachlan Ayoub, from global genomic testing service Zoetis.

Mr Ayoub presented the results of a case study looking at return on investment for use of Angus HeiferSELECT at a recent research and development update run by Angus Australia.

The genomic tool HeiferSELECT helps inform the selection of Angus replacement heifers (88.5pc black Angus content or greater) in a commercial breeding operation. It was created in collaboration between Angus Australia and Zoetis and released in 2017.

It provides predictions for nine important maternal growth and carcase traits, along with an index in the form of the Total Breeding Value (TBV) where weightings are assigned traits to reflect their relative importance. A star rating is also included for interpretation.

Effectively, it delivers impossible-to-measure genetic information on commercially-important traits to commercial producers, Mr Ayoub explained.

The case study looked at a breeding operation producing Angus and terminal Wagyu F1s that has now tested five age groups of females, from 2015 to 2019.

It focused on the benefits obtained in the herd from identifying the bottom performing animals and culling them from the breeding herd.

Animals were assessed with the TBV. For the study, one rank point change was given an economic value of $1.44 in increased or decreased genetic contribution from dam to progeny.

The research assumed 60 per cent of heifers would be retained with the bottom 40pc, identified based on Angus HeiferSELECT, sold. The herd was also assumed to have an average 88pc year-on-year weaning rate with a 10-year maximum cow life.

"The tool allows for continued selection of best breeding females whenever culling or joining decisions are being made," Mr Ayoub said.

"Producers can continually use the information to cull those that don't suit the breeding objective, and keep the ones that do."

A total of 756 heifers were tested as part of the case study, representing an initial investment of $29,312.

There was a 27 point difference in the TBV of the group selected and the group not selected.

Over the life-time of the cohort, that is a total return of $63,029 from the better genetics delivering a higher return.

"Although there has been continual year-on-year genetic improvement there is still significant genetic variation between the heifers to exploit," Mr Ayoub said.

Being able to identify females that will deliver the best outcomes in the future should be the basis for rebuilding, he said.

