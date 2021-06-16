50:50 chance of rainfall exceeding average

NEUTRAL rainfall is expected for most of Western Australia from July to September, while the most of the rest of Australia can expect is above-average rainfall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's (BOM) latest climate outlook.

July rainfall shows a similar pattern, although the chances of exceeding the median are not as high.

Rainfall from July to September for the south west of WA has a 50 per cent chance of exceeding the median rainfall average.

It should be noted that the northern Australian dry season commenced in May.

This means tropical northern Australia typically has very low rainfall totals and only a small amount of rainfall is needed to exceed the median.

Maximum temperatures for July to September are likely to be above average for the northern tropics (80pc chance of exceeding median temperatures) and the southern west coast of WA (60pc chance of exceeding median figures).

A similar pattern is expected for maximum temperatures throughout July and August.

Minimum temperatures for July to September are very likely to be above average for most of Australia (greater than 80pc chance), however parts of western WA are tending towards a more neutral outlook (chance of exceeding the median is between 60pc and 80pc).

The pattern is similar for July and August minimum temperatures.

For July, the chance of exceeding the median drops to a greater than 60pc for areas of western WA, while in August, larger areas of western WA show a more neutral outlook.

This relatively neutral outlook for WA follows a wetter than average May.

Rainfall was 10pc above average for the month.

Most areas of the State had above average rainfall, although some areas of the west coast had near average levels.

For some areas in the Gascoyne and South West Land Division, it was either their wettest May on record of for at least 20 years.