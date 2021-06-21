China using Australia to 'send message' to other trade partners

WHEN China wanted to show the rest of the world it was open for business, it used Australia - now it wants to flex its economic muscles, and is once again using Australia to send its message, a former Trade Minister says.

Andrew Robb, who held the trade portfolio under Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, said China this wasn't the first time China had used Australia as a "convenient way" to broadcast its geopolitical intentions.



"We're being used in a way, almost like how we were used with the [China] free-trade agreement, where they opened the doors in a dramatic way in services," Mr Robb said.

"China had a big eye on demonstrating to trade aficionados in [United Nations' HQ] Geneva that they really were an open market-based economy.

"Australia was a convenient way, because we're a small country, to make that point and I think it was effective."

Speaking at an Australian Farm Institute conference, Mr Robb said the current economic sanctions China was using against Australia for "supposed geopolitical actions" should be viewed in the same scope.



"We're a convenient demonstration to the 150 other countries that are major trading partners of China," Mr Robb said.

"There are always these other motives that sit behind these outcomes we see."

Despite the recent political tensions, Mr Robb said trade would continue to flow between the two countries because their economies were complimentary.

"What we do well, they need and what they do well, we need and there's not a lot of crossover from a competition point of view," he said.

"Business needs to go on, even though there might be significant political tensions, a lot of rhetoric and some target action, these countries aren't stupid."



He pointed out that despite recent tariffs on products such as barley and wine, Australian exports of food, animals and beverages to China was up 85 per cent in the past five years, while direct Australian stock investment was up 23pc.

"So despite all that's gone on and the real disruption, we're still seeing China keeping their doors open," Mr Robb said.

Although the political relationship has "turned to custard", Mr Robb said the Australia-Chinese commercial relationship between businesses "has never been better".

"They like to trade with us and we like to trade with them," he said.

"A lot of that trade has continued despite the rhetoric and target action."

The story China using Australia to 'send message' to other trade partners first appeared on Farm Online.