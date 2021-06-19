Surge in demand is the perfect storm

AS the rural property market has continued to hot up, the higher rainfall areas of the State have come under increased demand with unprecedented focus on land in the York, Beverley, Brookton and Pingelly areas.

Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative Steve Wright has had robust demand from qualified buyers and lessees.

Mr Wright has continued to set record property values as the demand for rural property has surged in what he described as the "perfect storm", with favourable commodity prices, encouraging seasonal conditions and a renewed and positive global appreciation and focus on the agriculture industry, which has stemmed from COVID-19.

Sales from Highbury, Narrogin to Yealering in 2021 continue to set the benchmark as increased demand for land from all sectors gathers momentum, this demand includes a higher than normal level of interest in lease land as well.

Mr Wright has a comprehensive list of capable and motivated buyers and lessees who are looking to increase their aggregations or invest in the rural sector.

The supply of larger rural properties is low with little on offer following strong selling seasons since 2019.

If you are interested in a market update or for an obligation-free property appraisal, contact Steve Wright at steve.wright@nutrien. com.au or on 0427 794 500.

Mr Wright has specialised in marketing rural properties for nearly 40 years, with expertise in the areas of east Williams, Narrogin, Wandering, Pingelly, Brookton, Wickepin, Corrigin, Kulin, Kondinin, Hyden and surrounding districts.

Rural property sales in the Avon Valley and Central Wheatbelt are handled by Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative Phil Becker.

He will provide you with excellent service and also premium sales results, which is backed by the 400 branch strength of the Nutrien Harcourts national network.

Mr Becker has a strong sales record and a stronger database of qualified buyers.

Having been specialising in rural property for the past 10 years, Mr Becker is your local agent operating in the Avon Valley and Central Wheatbelt, encompassing Northam, York, Beverley, Goomalling, Dowerin, Wyalkatchem and Koorda.

Contact Phil Becker at phillipbecker@ bigpond.com or phone 0412 578 429.