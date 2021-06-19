Outer city acreage is ideal for horses

Price: $1.95m

Location: Bullsbrook

Area: 40ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

THIS premium 40 hectare farming property backs onto Ellenbrook and is conveniently close to the Perth amenities.

It's developed for spelling and training horses and allows the buyers many options for their own use.

This prime country produces excellent pastures and meadow hay.

The property has a hot mix bitumen driveway and parking and security gate entry.

Infrastructure includes a 380 square metre lockable machinery shed, 240m2 open-front shed, staff accommodation and four stables.

It is watered by one bore and one soak.

Post and rail fencing divides the property into 13 paddocks, with seven paddocks measuring 3.44ha each, with a holding yard, four paddocks of 0.4ha each, a 2.83ha front paddock and a 8.9ha rear paddock.

There is a full laneway system all around the property.

It is zoned general rural through the City of Swan.

According to Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representative and selling agent Adam Shields, nothing in the area compares to this quality property.