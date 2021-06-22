No shortcuts for mobile butcher service

Shorty's Mobile Butcher Service owners Ashley and Fiona Hill.

BEING self-sufficient is a major part of the business model for Shorty's Mobile Butcher Service owners Ashley and Fiona Hill.

The focus has paid dividends since COVID-19 impacted everyone across WA and has secured at least two to three months of work in advance for the family business as livestock own services look to put aside produce for their own consumption.

"Since COVID-19 came we have been booked out," Ms Hill said.

"We have been blessed to still be able to work over the past 18 months."

Ms Hill said there had been an increase in bookings mainly because people were concerned about sourcing their meat from supermarkets, with the coronavirus possibly passing through so many hands.

"It's such an uncertain and fragile time for us all," she said.

Social distancing has also not been a problem as people don't need to be present when we're on a job - although a lot of "spectators like to stand around and watch and chat".

Shorty's Mobile Butcher Service has been in operation for more than five years.

Although Mr Hill - more well know as Shorty - has been a qualified butcher/boner for more than 20 years, he and his wife devote their time and knowledge to helping their customers eat organic and live a self sufficient lifestyle.

Mr Hill grew up on a farm in Ravensthorpe where from a young age he learnt how to process livestock for his family.

At the age of 17, he went on to begin his butchering apprenticeship at the local butcher shop in town.

After four years he was a qualified butcher by trade and decided it was time to spread his wings and head for the 'big smoke'.

Shortly after leaving the local butchery and hometown, his former boss decided to retire and the Ravensthorpe butcher shop closed its doors.

"It was a small shop, with just myself and the boss," Mr Hill said.

"I enjoyed the work but I just needed a change."

While Mr Hill handles most of the hands on tasks, his wife, a self-employed graphic designer, manages all the "behind the scenes" work for their family business, which services large and small livestock farmers across WA.

Being self-employed meant work was flexible and they could take the children to work with them or take some time off during the week if they were booked up over the weekend.

"Family time is very important to us and so we try to take time out regularly to maintain a healthy life/work balance" Ms Hill said.

The mobile service is not a commercial service - meaning the meat never leaves the property and is solely for the producers and their families' personal consumption.

"All they are doing is bringing us in to do the job for them," Mr Hill said.

"We don't transport anything."

The overall process ensures their customers receive a professional paddock to plate service.

The amount of work depends on their customers needs, but generally a single booking would be a two-day process.

Apart from the butchering knives, Mr Hill also uses a mobile bandsaw for the larger cuts, especially when handling the heavier cattle.

"We've worked from Manjimup, out to Williams, north to Eneabba and everywhere in between," Mr Hill said.

"We have a mix of hobby farmers with 20 acres to larger farmers with 30,000 acres.

"The job size varies as the bigger farms usually get more livestock done at once, whereas the smaller farm owners will get less done, but more frequently over the year."

The Hills said describe the butchering process to their customers as using "professionalism and discretion".

"I used to be very squeamish myself and even now I still can't watch the first day's process," Mr Hill said.

"But we explain everything clearly so everyone knows what's going on.

"My role during the beginning of a job is to bring a calm peace of mind and ease so that our customers know that we take every precaution to do the job accurately and humanly every time."

Ms Hill said they also offered feedback to their customers to help them produce a better product - to reduce fat content - which is mainly to do with diet.

"Some people overfeed their stock with grain as well as running them in the paddock on grass," she said.

"This in turn produces excess fat around the animal and unfortunately a fatty end result."

She said some hobby farmers who were still learning the ropes would tend to need some guidance, while the more experienced livestock producers were multi-generational farmers with big operations and were usually very knowledgeable in keeping their livestock on a well balanced diet, usually grassfed.