+12 Click on the image above to see more.

























MORE GALLERIES

THE brave new world of internet-connected farm technology is something to be embraced, according to Dr Nancy Schellhorn, founder of fruit fly detecting technology, RapidAIM.

Dr Schellhorn was the guest speaker at the horticulture-themed Rural Press Club of Qld breakfast held at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre on June 9 to coincide with Hort Connections 2021.

Guests gathered to hear the former CSIRO researcher and technology pioneer speak on what's next for agtech.

RELATED READING

She said disruptive technolgies presented an opportunity for growers to advance their data flow, yet Australia could do better in its take-up of digital innovations.

She also said work is nearing completion on making the RapidAIM system able to detect fall armyworm, a devastating plant pest making its way across the nation.

Rural Press Club of Qld life member Gordon Collie also paid tribute to respected agriculture writer, the late Bill Kerr who passed away earlier this year.

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Agtech innovator addresses Rural Press Club Qld breakfast | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.