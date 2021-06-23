Rotations key to delaying ryegrass adaptation

NATIVE to temperate regions of Europe, Asia and North America, annual and perennial species of ryegrass have been transported, mostly as pasture plants, turf, cover crops and as contaminants in crop seed, feed grain and hay, to all grain production areas of the world.

Perennial ryegrass, Italian ryegrass and rigid ryegrass can be difficult to distinguish and have the ability to interbreed - giving the species increased invasive powers.

The University of Adelaide weed management professor Chris Preston said the genetic diversity of the ryegrass species has seen populations adapt very quickly to altered environments.

"The most widely researched adaptations have been those associated with herbicide resistance," Dr Preston said.

"But we are also seeing many other examples of ryegrass evading cultural controls, adapting to new farming systems and extending its geographical and climatic range."

Previously considered a weed of southern farming systems with Mediterranean climates and winter dominant rainfall, ryegrass is becoming increasingly common in more northerly locations with summer dominant rainfall patterns.

"Unlike some other weed species, ryegrass populations adapt to the new environment very quickly," Dr Preston said.

"The extensive genetic diversity means populations can readily adapt to new environments and stresses.

"This is aided by new arrivals that may bring new adaptations, such as seed dormancy or herbicide resistance, which have evolved elsewhere."

Ryegrass is a dramatic example of why adding diversity to farming systems, both within and between seasons, is so important.

There is no 'set and forget' integrated weed management system - every season needs to present this super-weed with a fresh challenge.

The best way to get ahead of ryegrass blowouts is with longer and more diverse rotations.

Dr Preston said it was very easy for weeds such as ryegrass to adapt to short rotations.

"This is seen in its ability to adapt to multiple herbicide modes of action and also to make definite shifts in the population's phenology," he said.

"If a tight rotation has been in place for 10 or 20 years it's definitely time to look for alternatives.

"Adaptive species such as ryegrass will start to respond to repeated practices, both herbicide and cultural, that are applied for four or five years in a row."

In a tight rotation, ryegrass can evolve resistance to early sowing in a no till system through seed dormancy, or resistance to harvest weed seed control through early shedding of seed.

Each agricultural practice is applying selection pressure and the only solution is to frequently alter the type of selection.

If growers are limited in crop choice, then the other option would be to consider changing other practices used regularly within each crop.

Diverse crop rotations are necessary to keep ahead of adaptation through seed dormancy.

"Pre-emergent herbicides have become an important part of a diverse herbicide program for ryegrass control," Dr Preston said

"Ryegrass can and will evolve resistance to specific pre-emergent herbicide modes of action, but it can and will also adapt mechanisms to avoid pre-emergent herbicide activity, such as through altered seed dormancy.

"If the pre-emergent herbicide is applied at the same time each season it will not be long before the dominant population is germinating later in the season, having not interacted with the herbicide at all."

In that situation, there is an even greater need for the crop to be highly competitive by the time the more dormant seeds germinate, to suppress weed growth and seed production.

"Rotating to pasture or to crops sown later will disrupt the selection for increased dormancy," Dr Preston said

"Again, maximising the diversity in the crop rotation is the foundation of an effective integrated weed management program."

There also needs to be diversity within years.

Harvest weed seed control is recommended for all paddocks, every year - so that diversity needs to come through other tactics, such as rotating crops and rotating herbicides.