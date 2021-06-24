Challenge to grow more sheep in good season

"THIS is the 'show me the money year' for sheep - if not this year, then when?"

Those were the words Agpro farm management consultant Ed Riggall used to challenge a group of southern Western Australian farmers, after high rainfall delivered an ideal season start.

One of those farmers was Marcus Sounness, who runs a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise called Paper Collar Gully with his wife Shannon on 4000 hectares at Amelup, near Albany.

Paper Collar Gully recorded 100 millimetres for May, which was a welcome sight compared to 40mm for May last year and a dismal 12mm in 2019.

Recent rainfall has filled one of Mr Sounness' dams, which had been dry for the past few summers.

Mr Sounness said it was great to see high rains, after a run of poorer seasons and it had been about five years since he had seen a start as "good as this one".

"It can be pretty soul destroying when you get them year after year," Mr Sounness said.

"You have some poor seasons and you wonder what you're going to do.

"The high sheep prices have come in handy.

"Unfortunately we haven't been able to really capitalise on the cropping side of things because we have had quite poor yields.

"But obviously you can grow sheep out better if you have good feed on the ground."

While a wet season start wasn't unusual for the State's south, Mr Sounness said it was important "not to stuff it up" and to "make the most of an opportunity that doesn't happen every year".

He said his operation also had to make up for the poorer seasons.

So Mr Riggall's words could not have come at a better time for Mr Sounness, who decided to increase his cropping operation's productivity in the favourable conditions to maintain farm profitability.

He said while other farmers in the group decided to buy in more sheep, it wasn't an option that worked for him.

"Some of the other farmers in the area have brought in some pregnant ewes and maybe increased their stocking rate that way,'' Mr Sounness said.

"But I already run quite a few sheep, so it would create a bit more work."

Mr Sounness decided to add just over 10 per cent extra barley crop into Paper Collar Gully, increase canola planned plantings and tighten up sheep on existing pastures.

That changed his operation from 50:50 cropping and sheep to 60:40.

"Early in the planting program canola prices were looking good," he said.

"So I stole a bit of my barley country and put almost 900ha of canola in, up 300ha from planned.

"At the end of the program we had plenty of feed, so I stole some pasture country to put barley back into the program.

"That is where the extra 10pc comes from - more barley going onto pasture country.

"It probably gets me back up to where I was with my barley area before I stole the area for the canola."

Mr Sounness said by increasing his cropping operation and tightening sheep numbers he would increase his profit per hectare.

He said that was because sheep were running on less country as some of the sheep pasture area was turned into a profitable crop.

"Basically the idea is to increase your whole farm profit by utilising the good seasonal conditions we have had,'' he said.

"We have a lucerne pasture, which I will be spraying out and putting a paddock of barley in to increase the crop area.

"And I have a voluntary barley paddock that germinated in February when we started to get a bit of rain.

"I have thrown a bit of Flexi-N on that just to try and grow a bit more grass in there.

"I am starting to think about how I can really push this system more and get that extra paddock of crop in.

"I have two paddocks done like that and they are looking pretty good."

Mr Sounness said having a substantial amount of feed in one paddock was "not very productive".

He said while it would allow him to run more sheep, if he wanted to keep his lamb survival up it was important he lambed down in smaller mobs.

"I will still probably graze some crops, like a lot of my barley,'' he said.

"I will look at putting my sheep out in low numbers on those barley paddocks to take out that density of the lambing groups and increase survival rates."

Mr Sounness said 2019 was a real shocker and in the bottom 1pc of dry years on record.

In those years he was forced to buy in feed including peas, lupins, barley and straw and, as water was difficult to access, he slightly destocked.

Mr Sounness runs 5000 dual purpose Merino ewes, utilising MerinoSelect to aid in stock selection.

He sold down from 6000 ewes to 5000, which made the operation easier to manage and sheep were run through confinement feeding pens to help ease the pressure.

As the temperatures in December 2019 were so high, the property was dealing with increased evaporation and low dams.

Mr Souness said "fortunately or unfortunately" he didn't have much grain to deal with due to the conditions, which meant harvest wasn't too difficult.

"We were able to get the crop off and still deal with the water issues, but it was a pretty thankless task having to deal with water like that,'' he said.

"Trying to cart water is a lot of labour and a lot of time."

Mr Sounness said he aimed to have 100pc of pastures perennially based with lucerne, chicory and subtropical grass, including kikuyu.

He said it would give him a buffer and was a more robust system, as opposed to the traditional sub-clover-based pastures the farm had been using.

"That is part of it - getting those pastures in and also having confinement feeding in that autumn period when most years it is pretty tight for feed,'' he said.

"If you have confinement in place it allows you to protect these pastures.

"Without having that in place I would have lost chicory, which is another perennial plant, because in the tight autumns the sheep start digging and eating the roots of the chicory.

"If I get my confinement feeding right in the tough years then I would be able to keep that productive part of my pasture and look after them better."

Thanks to rainfall, confinement feeding was not needed this year with twin-bearing ewes roaming lush paddocks for feed.

And while the dry conditions have been tough, Mr Sounness has used the conditions to work on strategies which would help him better cope with any future challenging years.

"As far as feed goes, this year I have taken on a technique called Alkagrain," he said.

"With Alkagrain you add a special ammonium pellet to the grain and it lifts the protein.

"It also makes it safer to feed cereal grains, so you don't have the starchiness issues and the acidosis that you can have by feeding wheat and barley.

"Because the sheep don't get acidosis we are able to go from feeding three days a week (with barley) to feeding twice a week (with Alkagrain) because it is a safer feed."

Mr Sounness mostly uses rams from the Anderson Rams, Centre Plus and Merinotech studs.

Mr Sounness said he was happy with how the Alkagrain had been working and it could also allow him to store more grain on farm.

This would reduce costs, as it would potentially mean he wouldn't have to buy in large quantities of grain.

"I am trying to work out how to store more barley or Alkagrain onfarm in bulk," he said.

"I'll find out a bit more about that and possibly add more silo storage or something like that, just to store more grain onfarm.

"I will continue to work on that as I go along and hopefully I get better at it.

"It is a learning process."

When it comes to the health of his ewes, Mr Sounness is "pretty happy" with how they have shaped up ahead of lambing.

He said they would be given a needle and drench ahead of lambing at the end of this month to make sure they were "up to scratch".

A few years ago, Paper Collar Gully decided to switch from a five-week to a four-week joining.

The aim of the tightened joining was to make labour easier during the lambing period.

"That is in terms of the amount of time you are doing intensive checking of the ewes," Mr Sounness said.

"I am pretty happy with that arrangement.

"Scanning rates have been pretty good, we have probably had a few more dries when we are scanning than what we did before.

"Also what we have done is out of the five-week joining we have cut the first week off, so that rather than starting to lamb at the end of June we are starting at the beginning of July.

"That gives us an extra week to grow feed before we start lambing, so in those tighter years you have an extra week to get things up a bit."

Mr Sounness is yet to finish seeding, being "a bit late to the party".

He put this down to sorting out some second-hand seeding machinery he had purchased.

"I had the usual teething problems with new, old gear,'' he said.

"But it has worked out alright - it has been pretty good for the program and reduced the workload a bit.

"I wish I started earlier (planting) on some canola and Illabo wheat, although they are quite good.

"I will put a broadleaf spray on the Illabo wheat crop before moving sheep and lamb ewes into the paddock and I will be working to have enough grass on my property.

"There are two paddocks like that, they could've gone in earlier, but as it was we got it in, got rain on it and it has been really good.

"It was a perfect start to the season and it is obviously very wet here now."