APC Bill debate delayed until August

THE Agriculture Produce Commission Amendment Bill 2021 has been read into the State parliament for a second time by State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan with the debate adjourned for a future date - which could be in August due to the current workload.

Liberal agriculture spokesman Steve Thomas said it "will be an interesting debate on agriculture" when the bill is debated.

The amendments to the APC Act in 2000 will allow for non-producers to be appointed to committees - although producers will always make up the majority on the committee and only producers would have voting rights.

Due to the opposition by the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) for any changes to include the term broadacre in the bill, Ms MacTiernan said it now provides an exclusion for an industry that concerns livestock enterprises conducted on pastoral land.

"Another important amendment is the capacity for the regulations to provide for the circumstances in which a charge for service may be waived, refunded or reduced," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This in effect, is an opt-out clause, providing the ability for regulations to be made on the process for producers to opt out or have their charges refunded or reduced.

"The proposed amendments will improve the act for producers currently using it and make the opportunities it provides available to producers in the broadacre cropping and grazing industries."

Dr Thomas said the amendments were a step in the right direction but Ms MacTiernan should have gauged the industry first before pursuing the changes.

"It wouldn't have taken much to poll a few thousand broadacre farmers to see if this is what they wanted, it's pretty easy to check that that was a good idea," Dr Thomas said.

"It's basically just the minister running her own agenda and, unfortunately, due to the election result there's not much we can do to stop her.

"The bill will pass because we can't prevent it."

He said while he was "pleased" that there was an exclusion for pastoralists running livestock, there were still questions about how that worked with owners of multiple properties where cattle were backgrounded on non-pastoral leases before being sold.

"We are not sure about some of the technicalities of the bill which we will be seeking clarification on and amending if we think it needs to be," Dr Thomas said.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said it was good to see that a bill first proposed 14 years ago had finally made it into parliament.

"If our 95 State parliamentarians were paid on their productivity on the 60 days or so they sit and the number of bills they get through a year they would all be on the minimum wage," Mr Whittington said.

"Opening up the APC to the broadacre sector is what WAFarmers have called for with the exclusion in the legislation."

PGA president Tony Seabrook said the association was "bitterly disappointed" that Ms MacTiernan was continuing to pursue amendments to the APC Act.

He said most broadacre farmers would have "very little idea" how the changes would impact them in the future.

"This is the folly of the electorate giving Labor both houses," Mr Seabrook said.

"We have opposed this bill at every turn, which was stupidly offered up by WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington.

"She (Ms MacTiernan) has been itching to do something like this and the moment she had the opportunity she has gone for it, but it by no means represents the majority view of the industry."

Mr Seabrook agreed with Dr Thomas that it would be difficult to determine where all the cattle were coming from, after having been sent south to be backgrounded prior to reaching the market.

He said the last opportunity to oppose any committee being established was to ensure it was voted down when put to the industry for a vote.

Mr Whittington argued that the PGA had called for the pastoral sector to remain excluded, so on balance both peak bodies will get what they have asked for.

"However the minister will have to justify why the 44 indigenous owned stations which are not members of the PGA will also be excluded, which will make for a fascinating debate," he said.

"There is no logical reason why the Margaret River Wagyu producers can set up an APC committee to fund collective marketing but the Kimberley Indigenous Cattle Producers will be told no they are not allowed to use the APC because it's what the PGA wanted.

"Now that would be a ludicrous outcome that would be embarrassing for a Labor government - let the debate begin."