Green light given for lupin protein facility

WIDE Open Agriculture (WOA) has board approval to purchase, construct and operate an in-house lupin and plant-based protein manufacturing facility in Western Australia.

The pilot plant is expected to be constructed near WOA's Dirty Clean Food operations in Kewdale and will be used to refine the lupin production process, protect existing intellectual property (IP), build new IP and produce pilot-scale, food grade quantities of modified lupin protein.

The plant is expected to generate a modest revenue stream and enhance opportunities to secure strategic partnerships and potential offtake agreements.

Potential revenue from the pilot plant's outputs are anticipated to offset the facility's operational costs.

WOA managing director Ben Cole said the plant would offer the company unmatched global capability and know-how in the production of lupin-based proteins with a unique techno-function sourced from WA's leading regenerative farmers.

"A key purpose of the pilot plant is to build internal proprietary know-how and refine IP for use in multiple applications of modified lupin protein," Dr Cole said.

"This know-how will include the creation of an IP portfolio that is tailored to end-product applications including plant-based burgers, drinks, including protein enriched OatUP, yoghurts and gluten-free noodles.

"The pilot plant will also become critical in investigating different protein extraction processes which could potentially become less costly and more eco-friendly through reduced use of energy, water and chemicals."

The lupin produced at the pilot plant will be used for refining the process to increase the quality of the modified lupin protein and generate critical data to enhance future scalability into commercial production.

It will also be used to produce commercial samples for local and global ingredient and food companies with a focus on building long-term commercial partnerships, as well as internal product development through testing the reach of the technology across multiple food applications and to provide samples for potential commercial partners.

Lastly, it will supply new products under WOA's food brand, Dirty Clean Food, to create products for sale in Australian and Asian markets.

Dr Cole believes there is an opportunity to apply the technology to other plant inputs, including regenerative pulses grown in WA and Australia such as chickpeas, lentils and fava beans.

"The pilot plant will act as an ideal facility to explore this potential as it leverages the same equipment required to produce modified lupin protein," he said.

"Additional pulses would expand the total available market potential of the proprietary modification technology and improve the protein's reputation as using state-of-the-art, clean production processes.

"It also de-risks the project, as other textured plant protein has an existing market with unmet supply requirements."

Output from the pilot plant will also be used to create products that are aligned with its Dirty Clean Food brand, such as high protein oat milk, oat yoghurt and protein balls and supplements, as well as to seek strategic partners for investment and offtake agreements with commercial partners.

"Estimated costs have been received from multiple consultants and capital expenditure is expected to be $1.6 million to complete initial construction of the plant," Dr Cole said.

"WOA's cash position at March 31, 2021 was $12.8m and the company is adequately funded to develop the pilot plant and continue its current revenue growth initiatives.

The next step is for WOA to place purchase orders for key machinery and transition into construction.