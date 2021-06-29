Food from the bush finds its market

ONCE undesirable plants on farms, wild salt-tolerant plants have become the latest new product to hit the restaurant sector, with demand from chefs continuing to grow.

Based at Katanning, the Saline Bush Foods project has spent the past three years trialling and developing commercially viable production systems for edible plants that naturally grow in the Australian bush.

Funded by the National Landcare Program's Smart Farming Partnerships program 2018-2022, the project has been developing a supply chain and industry for vegetation that many farmers have always deemed a nuisance.

The project is led by Katanning Landcare and with just nine months until it is due to be presented, landcare officer Ella Maesepp said it has come together well.

"Over the past three years we have been trialling and setting up three different growing systems - wild harvest, which is down on the salt flats; in-paddock plantation on areas of paddocks which are falling out of traditional cereal grain production because the salinity has increased; and the horticultural shade house system, which is more controlled and irrigated using saline groundwater pumped from on the site," Ms Maesepp said.

"These three systems have been going really well.

"While these plants grow in the wild, we didn't know if we could control the growth of them into a crop system.

"We didn't know which way was going to work best, because we needed to find a way to not only get the plants to grow, but because of the market we are supplying we need to be able to grow them to a consistent quality and also throughout the year.

"So the point of the three growing systems was to see which one would allow us to have consistent supply."

As the wild system is the most prone to seasonal variations it will only produce for certain times of the year.

Whereas Ms Maesepp said the in-paddock system was a little more controlled and then the shade house was fully controlled.

"Initially those three systems were about learning, but we have found they have given us opportunities around seasonality that we can't get just in harvesting off the wild salt flats," she said.

"So going forward, when a new farmer participates they are going to be able to make a choice about what scale they want their operation to be.

p Field day participants checking out the shade house production system with host farmer David Thompson (left in blue shirt).

Some farmers may want to do seasonal harvesting on their salt flats and only engage in the supply chain for a few months of the year, but other people who want to make it a bigger part of their operation might see the shade house and horticultural system with year-round supply and tighter control would fit them better.

"It has given us opportunities now for the roll-out."

Establishing the market has been one of the latest developments in the project, with the hospitality industry, both local and interstate, embracing the bush foods.

Although the pandemic slowed demand for a period as the hospitality industry was severely affected, Ms Maesepp said demand has picked up.

Moojepin Foods co-owner and WA Gourmet Garden (WAGOGA) owner Lance McLeod has been steering the project's marketing into the restaurant sector.

He said the produce has proved popular with casinos, catering companies, restaurants and hotels.

The four plants which are offered - samphire, saltbush, karkalla (ice-plant) and red karkalla (pig-face) - give the market a variety of uses.

"The quality of the produce offers the market something that is a cut above the rest," Mr McLeod said.

"The local market has grown quite a lot in the past four months.

"I think the push for people to travel locally has prompted more chefs to source local produce."

Chefs have been using the foods with seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes, with grazing boards, for seasoning and in marinades, as garnish and even in chutney and preserves.

Ms Maesepp said also helping to raise the profile of the foods was being recognised as a State winner in the Earth category of the Delicious Harvey Norman Produce awards last month.

"This has made a huge difference not just from a marketing point of view, but also in people understanding what they are, how they can be used and how they fit into the food space," she said.

The general consumer has not yet been a focus of the project but Ms Maesepp said it was part of the plan.

When COVID's impact on the hospitality industry was felt, the project team sped up its plan to market to consumers, particularly domestic cooks, which has led to the bush foods being sold in some gourmet supermarkets.



But the hospitality industry has remained the focus.

Karkalla pairs well with seafood.

"We are also working on the development of some dried products for home cooks to use as seasoning," she said.

The project has also involved developing new machinery to harvest the saline bush crops, with one machine already undergoing trials and another set to be available by spring.

The first machine is used to form the saltbush plant into a consistent shape for it to be harvested and the second machine will be the actual harvester.

"In the future when other farmers are producing, they can use these machines as labour saving devices, so that will help with the rollout of the industry," Ms Maesepp said.

With the project to be completed next year, Ms Maesepp said the next stage will be around training other farmers to become saline food growers, "which was always our long-term goal".

She said there has already been a lot of interest from farmers.

"We have so many farmers who have land that has gone out of production because of salinity and there's so many farmers who would benefit from being able to diversify their product range," she said.

"In March 2022, we are going to hold an intensive two to three-day training workshop.

"Growers who are interested in becoming saline food growers can come to the training, which will be full technical level training, which will equip them to be able to join the supply chain.

"Now we are starting to put together the technical and training manual, because with the market demand growing we see there is going to be space in the market very soon for more than what we can produce, so we would like to see other growers come on board in the next few years."