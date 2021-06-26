Simple airseeder is more popular

BALLIDU cropper Corey Mincherton has decided to take a more corporate approach to his cropping program this year after purchasing two identical Simplicity 17,000 TBL 3 airseeders and modifying a bar to match another one.

The idea has been to run two seeding rigs, identically set up, side-by-side to simplify the job and also make it easier to service and support as both rigs would have the same set up and working parts, as well as simplify filling between shifts and maintaining high productivity.

Mr Mincherton said he was confident it would improve his cropping program and save time maintaining the rigs.

He said Simplicity Australia's airseeders were not new to his farming operation as he had had different variations in sizes since the 1990s.

"We've had six Simplicity airseeders since 1995 and have never had to rebuild one," Mr Mincherton said.

"They are getting more and more popular in the region and the new 30 Series is bigger and better."

He recently sold privately his older ones, a 12,000 TBL and 17,000 TBT respectively, for a fair price due to the demand for them, which enabled him to purchase the new ones.

He chose two new 17,000 TBL 3 models, which have a 12 tonne granular capacity in two bins as well as a 5000 litre liquid tank, with an additional small seeds box attached to the front which he uses for canola seed, because of their size and improved logistics.

He'd be able to operate for about eight to nine hours in the paddock before needing to refill.

The airseeders take about 20 minutes to fill up, which was way less time than previous airseeders he had used, which meant he'd be able to organise the in-paddock refill so that one arrives at the bin after the other has completed refilling to allow constant flow while in operation.

Mr Mincherton purchased the machines from Boekeman Machinery, Wongan Hills, where he has been a regular customer.

The two seeding rigs are pulled by a Case IH Steiger and a new Case IH 380 CVT Rowtrac which he purchased recently "on a hunch" that it would be a good replacement universal tractor.

Mr Mincherton's new Simplicity airseeders are ground driven with a VRC Linear Actuator System with Topcon X35 Rate Controllers, complete with LED work lights above and below, bin fill level sensor and on three metre singles to suit his controlled traffic system.

He opted for the additional extra auger - which is available in three sizes depending on bin size.

"The Simplicity is easy to calibrate and set up - you basically set it up and forget about it," he said.

"Over the years they have been very reliable."

Safety is also an important feature on the airseeder with rear ladder (with the option of a second ladder on the back) and handrails and walkways on the top.

Boekeman Machinery sales consultant Dillan Elliott said Mr Mincherton was a valued customer and forward thinker and he was confident the Simplicity airseeders would do the job he wanted.

"Corey and the Mincherton family have been wonderful, loyal clients of Boekeman Machinery for many years and it is enjoyable watching the farm progress down this path of CTF," Mr Elliott said.

"The Simplicity is manufactured in Dalby, Queensland and comes in a range of sizes right through to 30,000L with liquid available throughout the range.

"The 30 series bins also come standard with automated opening bin lids, bin level indicators and have optional section control.

"It is a local product that has good support and farmers don't have to wait for parts from overseas if they need them.

"It is a durable airseeder and simple in its design.

"They are extremely reliable and rarely have issues, but when they do Simplicity cannot be faulted for their backup and service."