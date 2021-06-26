Machinery buyers urged to get in early

THE Ag Implements machinery saleyard at Merredin was almost cleaned out recently with demand high for all types of John Deere machines.

Last month when Farm Weekly visited the site the rear lot, which was usually full of new and used machines, was vacant with staff saying it was a rare phenomenon.

But whether it's John Deere, Case IH, New Holland or other brands, the demand from farmers in WA and across the country has created an interesting time for the local machinery industry.

According to machinery dealers it's a worldwide problem.

Since COVID-19 began to impact the world more than 16 months ago there's been challenges in sourcing supply from manufacturers and delays at the wharf once the machines arrived due to customs checks.

The seasonal conditions have also had benefitted the industry.

While growers have had to wait for machines to arrive they have also been ordering ahead - which was good for dealerships but had put a strain on manufacturers to produce the machines in the time-frame that customers needed them.

The increased demand for quality used machinery across the State and forward orders among dealers have been mounting up.

Hutton and Northey Sales, Merredin, said spots were limited for orders for 2022 at the United States Case IH manufacturing plant and they were fast filling.

If customers wanted a new machine today they would have to wait.

Hutton and Northey Sales, Merredin, manager John Lombardini said the federal government's asset tax write off being extended to 2023 was part of the reason for the demand increase, but it had also been a very "positive start to the season".

"Every manufacturer has been advising us - the ones that we are dealing with - that the availability of product is less and less and it's likely that if someone wants something now they won't get it until seeding 2022," Mr Lombardini said.

He said sourcing componentry was holding up machines being built.

"There's a lot of manufacturing going on - it's full tilt," he said.

"People need to get orders in during the next 30-60 days or they might have to wait."

Mr Lombardini said there was still "solid enquiry on used machinery".

"We still have a few quality used Case IH combines, tillage machines and tractors available," he said.

"It's a pretty positive environment at the moment and dealers just have to place orders a lot earlier - 12-18 months out."

He said it was a worldwide problem.

About 50 per cent of the machinery sales out of Ag Implements, Merredin, have gone into the Eastern States in the past 12 months as farmers across the country face the same issues in sourcing quality used machinery.

Other machinery dealers have said that farmers have had to wait three to four months longer than expected for their orders to be delivered due to delays in manufacturing, transportation and customs controls.

McIntosh & Son, Merredin, dealer principal Anthony Ryan said the demand was "up there" for machinery and the "current season was one of the better ones".

Mr Ryan said most suppliers were struggling to supply in what was becoming "an unbelievable season in WA".

"We are still getting Eastern States enquiries but not like last year's momentum," Mr Ryan said.

"All the indications are good.

"The wheat price, supply is under pressure, rainfall season and demand is positive at the moment.

"We also have a very healthy forward order for tractors and combines."

He said stock orders for sprayers for the 2022 season had opened on Tuesday.

The orders would help the company allocate production for the coming season.

AFGRI marketing and small ag manager Jacques Coetzee said demand was strong across the whole State - "not just in Merredin" - especially for used gear.

"Sourcing gear is getting harder - there's definitely demand on the east coast," Mr Coetzee said.

"Used gear, in general, is harder to get, whether that's tractors, sprayers, seeding rigs, telehandlers - the demand is across the board."

Farm Machinery and Industry Association executive officer John Henchy said new farm machinery sales in WA were estimated to be about $475 million per annum and used equipment about $150m.

He said it would be interesting to see at the end of the financial year how the year went after such strong sales across the State.