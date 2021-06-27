Harrington inventions pass test of time

THE range of Harrington sheep handling equipment hasn't changed much since the first prototypes were built at home on the family farm at Darkan.

The family's first crack at building something was a jetting race to improve the flow of sheep when crutching in the 1960s.

That was followed by a crutching cradle in 1969, a mulesing cradle and finally a mobile V belt sheep handler in 1974, which is still being used.

While later attempts to improve the equipment had slight variations, in principle the equipment was still the same.

Recently David and Ray Harrington took Farm Weekly on a trip down memory lane through "cougar country" where the family put their heads together and in turn changed the way sheep work was done onfarm forever.

David updated the jetting race with new solenoids and an electric eye about five years ago and said it still worked well, without any issues.

David and Ray built the original crutching cradle in 1969 and their father Brian and uncle Ken thought they could do a better job and built the second one.

The sons David, Ray and Douglas later decided to "knock the front out of this one and put the two together".

The design is now available with one, two, three, four stands, or free standing on a trailer.

"There are a whole lot of variations," David said.

"They don't tip over like they used to anymore - you just pull the sheep out of the hole - it's quicker, cheaper to make and has no moving parts."

While they can be set up in shearing sheds, or used when they are set up on a trailer, the sheep handlers can be used as mobile shearing sheds in a paddock and make crutching work easier.

The Harrington's first and still working mobile crutching cradle.

He said when Douglas came home to the farm in 1976 his contribution helped solve the issues they were having at the time.

"Douglas left the army and came home with a new set of eyes," David said.

"He rejigged it and simplified it all.

"It really hasn't changed since."

They went from running 1000 head per man to 8000-9000 head per man "because of the crutching cradle and the jetting race and the gear like that".

They were running 25,000 sheep at the time.

David said he was struggling to cope with the sheep handling aspect of the job due to arthritis in his hands - so the equipment made it much easier for him to do the job.

They also designed and built a mulesing cradle which could be set up on a trailer with room for six people to work the lambs at the same time, ensuring they had their injections, tails docked, testicles removed (if they were rams) and mulsed, as they turned the cradle at the speed required until the lambs were ready to be tipped off and returned to the paddock.

The original crutching cradle (rear) with the second model in the front. They were salvaged by Ray Harrington before being sent to the tip a few years ago. They are now stored onfarm and show the pear shaped cradle that Ray came up with and is still used in newer models.

Ray said the object of developing the onfarm equipment was to meet their onfarm needs, while at the same time "trying to make the outfit so we can run with minimal staff".

The innovative family won Farm Inventor of the Year Awards at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days innovation awards in 1999 for the jetting race and crutching cradle.

The Harrington Sheep Handlers are made for commercial sale by RW Engineering, Darkan.

The Harringtons said it was now up to the next generation "to start putting their thinking caps on" and come up with solutions to resolve the issues the industry was facing today.

David said they had "learnt and invented things over the years".

"This was a privilege to give to other farmers who wanted to have a look at it," he said.

"Now everyone is having a go and other people are doing stuff.

"We are just pleased that we were able to help people.

"We really enjoyed it."

He said satellite technology was helping the whole industry revolutionise itself.