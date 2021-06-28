A day ripe with discussion

IT was a day full of ideas and discussions at the Livestock Matters Forum held by the Western Australian Livestock Research Council (WALRC) across several sites between Binnu and Northampton recently.

A primary focus of the day was the impacts of ex-tropical cyclone Seroja that passed through the northern areas of the State on April 11 and how farmers are rebuilding and moving forward with their operations.

It was well attended with about 100 people from various backgrounds in the agricultural industry turning up.

First attendees gathered at Binnu where they were able to grab some morning tea while WALRC chairman Tim Watts and WALRC executive officer Esther Jones gave a rundown of proceedings for the day.

It commenced at Don Nairn's farm in Binnu where Agvivo agricultural consultant Phil Barrett-Lennard and Mr Nairn shed a light on ways to introduce confinement feeding into a farming program.

Mr Nairn spoke on utilising cereal crops for grazing and the benefits compared to pasture varieties on his sandy soils.

His paddocks are divided into lots for rotational grazing.

After the talk everyone was given a chance to inspect the lots before jumping back into vehicles to head to Chilimony Farms.

Bob Nickels (left), Geraldton vet and Ken Shaw, WALRC, looking over the feeding lots at Don Nairn's farm at Binnu.

Once at Chilimony Farms, manager Andrew Clarke discussed how the 600 hectare site had been converted from low-performing cropping area to trialling a range of perennials and introducing cattle.

Prior to introducing livestock the land was 100 per cent cropped but they found that the crops were not performing to expectations on the sandy country.

Now three years into the trial, Mr Clarke spoke about the developments and challenges they have faced.

Mr Watts drew on expertise among the crowd including Meat & Livestock Australia's Cameron Allan, Murdoch University's Rob Harrison, and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) Angelo Loi.

Local farmers were also eager to share their ideas and comment on the topic, including suggestions for different pasture combinations to achieve maximum production on the site.

There was a brief period once discussions ceased for people to check out the site.

Binnu farmer Todd Henville (left), and John Wallace, Esperance (WALRC) caught up for a chat at the WALRC Livestock Matters Forum last Thursday.

Then the quick pace of the day continued as people again hopped into their vehicles to head to the next site, the Hasleby family's Mulga Springs farm at Northampton, where they were met with lunch.

After lunch, Jess Horstman described the damage caused by the cyclone, particularly to the family's infrastructure, including their new shelters, which lost their coverings and the shearing shed which lost its roof.

"Many of the farms look the same around here, but there is almost a silver lining because we have the chance to fix things up and change them for the better," Ms Horstman said.

"Today is about looking at the challenges these businesses face after a natural disaster and how they plan to move forward," Dr Watts said.

Dean Thomas (left), CSIRO and Joe Gebbels, MLA, attended the forum last week.

Dr Watts then handed over to Andrew Ritchie, Icon Agriculture consultant, Darkan, who led a discussion with local Northampton farmers Daniel Gill Sandhurst Merino stud and Deon Gould.

They both spoke about how they responded to the cyclone and what they are doing with their farm systems post cyclone.

Mr Gill runs 1200 breeding ewes, with 400 being stud stock and the remainder being commercial.

It is a self-replacing Merino flock.

Their joining period is five weeks for lambing to start on May 1, with the wethers being sold at 11 months of age.

Mr Gill said that all of their buildings, including the shearing shed, hay shed and machinery shed lost 50 per cent of their rooves.

Luckily none of the machinery was damaged and he didn't lose any sheep.

Farmers Lukis and Anthea Blake, Binnu, were interested in hearing about other farmers experiences at the WALRC Livestock Matters Forum last week.

The first day after the cyclone had passed Mr Gill said he felt very overwhelmed and wasn't sure where to start.

"The first thing I did was just start with what I could see and that was tidying up the house, so at least I had a bit of a sanctuary and somewhere that felt a bit more normal," Mr Gill said.

Checking the sheep was also a priority because he was concerned about fences being down.

"I had moved them into paddocks with shelter and tried to keep them away from creek lines with the risk of flash floods," he said.

Towards the backend of the day everyone gathered at the Hasleby family's Mulga Springs, Northampton property to see some of the damage caused by the cyclone and discuss with local farmers what their plans were. The shelters were just two weeks old and the shearing shed lost some of its roof.

They received 80 millimetres of rainfall which meant on a positive note they got some early sheep feed.

The event occurred a couple of weeks before seeding.

"We aim for Anzac Day to start seeding, so we still had work to do with the gear," Mr Gill said

For the first month Mr Gill said he was just tidying up the yard and preparing for seeding.

"It was a mad panic for a while," he said.

Mr Gould was next to take the microphone and described his experience.

Fortunately he didn't suffer any livestock losses or machinery damage either.

Discussing ideas at Chilimony Farms were Mick O-Brian (left), Chapman Valley, Tristan Orton, CRT Great Northern Rural and agricultural consultant Alan Peggs, Nedlands.

Mr Gould joins 1000 Merino ewes which are run in conjunction with his cropping program.

He said it wasn't until the next day that he saw the real damage the cyclone had done.

"The first day I spent walking around in circles trying to figure out what to do first, by the second day we just had to pick a job and that was seeding," Mr Gould said.

He said that seeding kept most people busy and the cleaning up was only just starting.

"It has been slow but we are moving along," he said.

Australian Wool Innovation's Henry Ridge then spoke about shearing shed designs and logistics to create better/easier working conditions for shearers and farmers.

Bronwen Fowler, Nutrien Ag Solutions, talked about what a producer demonstration site (PDS) is all about and explained the project and what they hope to learn from it, while Kelly Gorter provided practical information about the electronic identification in the trial.

Dongara locals Craig Forsyth (left), Avoca Farm, Ashlee Radford, and Shannah Kanny. Mr Forsyth was keen to share his ideas during the discussion at Chilimony Farm.

The aim of the PDS is to increase the adoption rates of new technologies and practices.

The group was then given the option to stay at Mulga Springs sheep yards to continue discussions or to travel to the Chapman Catchment Regeneration Project site on Mulga Springs.

Once at the catchment site the group looked at the project and discussed options for planting and earthworks.

Discussion then turned to the possible inclusion of vetch in the system with input from Alan Peggs.

Northampton farmers Deon Gould (left) and Daniel Gill spoke about the damage caused to their properties by the cyclone and what their post-cyclone plans were.

The day ended with attendees meeting at the Northampton Community Centre for drinks.

WALRC executive officer Esther Jones said it was satisfying to be able to provide a much needed opportunity to bring growers together in the aftermath of the cyclone and do it in a way that offered both technical and emotional value.

"At the event we saw 100 producers and scientists interact in a manner that was both problem-solving and informative and at the same time, WALRC was able to use the day as a channel to help MLA inform future levy spend," she said.

"That combination of service and value is what we are all about."