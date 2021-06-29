Quality sheep the result of info exchange

IRISH agricultural exchange student Francis McKee has attributed his success as winner of WAMMCO's Producer of the Month title for May 2021, to his ongoing information exchange with the farmers of the Fitzgerald river area.

His Fitzgerald enterprise forward contracted 209 lambs, including Dohne-Merino crossbreds that weighed an average of 23.97 kilograms to return $184.26 a head and he won the co-operative's May 2021 Producer of the Month title with a premium score of 95.7 per cent.

"Working with many local farmers firstly as employees and later as a mechanic, sharefarmer, super spreading contractor and provider of other rural services, gave this young man from a six acre farm in Northern Ireland a rare insight to WA farming," Mr McKee said.

"We could see which enterprises were offering the best opportunities for our own farming ventures and copied what these farmers were doing.

"We realised early in the piece that Merino and crossbred sheep played a pivotal role in underwriting a farming strategy, and followed the lead of neighbour Robert Young in trading and breeding to build a Merino-based flock.

"Sheep have always generated income for us, on occasions helping to salvage decisions to go total cropping."

Mr Mckee was one of many farm exchange students and backpackers from Europe and a host of farmers from South Australia, who went to the Fitzgerald area in the early 1980s.

He met his partner, Emma White, soon after arriving in Fitzgerald and the two worked for individual farmers and developed farm service businesses, share farming and ultimately a 2300 hectare freehold base with another 1000ha of leasehold - including a block at Cranbrook.

Sons Fraser, 21 and Harry, 19, who are both qualified mechanics, return to help out on the farm whenever possible.

The couple fear that three consecutive adverse seasons - culminating with a government sponsored farm water scheme in 2020/21 - have further decimated the Fitzgerald area's livestock industry.

"Successful neighbours are reported to have sold off most of their flock because of an unmanageable shortage of feed and water," Mr McKee said.

"Seasons have been particularly adverse over the past three years, causing many of us to reduce stock numbers, despite the welcome ongoing bouyancy of the lamb and sheep industry.

"Ironically, as is the way with farming, 2021/22 will probably be our best season ever.

"Unfortunately wet years tend to increase our salt problems in this area, and frost has become a regular problem."

Silage and lick feeders are two successful outcomes from the recent tough times with the bonus of dams with catchments that were upgraded at the height of the three-year dry, now ready for a bumper season.

"Forty hectares of silage has also been a major contributor to our survival over the past two years," Mr McKee said.

Another decision two years ago to buy 500 Dohne ewes for a breeding nucleus is also showing pleasing results.

"They are extremely easy-care and have a wool value that is replacing crossbreds,"

Mr Mckee said.

Tambellup-based buyer Ken Sloan is tasked with supplying about 2000 Merino ewe hoggets and store lambs a year from Katanning for a replacement and opportunity mating program designed with mid-March lambing to deliver about 5000 lambs to coincide with WAMMCO's peak pricing schedules.