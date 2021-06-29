Reclaiming beautiful white gum country

Darkan cropper Ray Harrington has embarked on an on-farm drainage project to better utilise the land that was cleared more than 45 years ago.

DARKAN cropper Ray Harrington and nephew Tim, have embarked on an on-farm drainage project to better utilise the land that was cleared more than 45 years ago.

Mr Harrington said massive trees were felled on the farm in order to create more cropping land and after 20 years large areas high on the landscape were becoming water logged because the crops grown on the land didn't absorb the water in the same quantity.

The farm is situated between the Wellington and the Blackwood River catchments and the "outbreak of water logging" on the back of the farm was "only two to three metres vertical from the catchment," he said.

It's about 12 years since they started the project and the results were positive, while the work has evolved over time.

"The problem is this water is there, but the gully is one kilometre down there," Mr Harrington said.

"How are you going to get the water from here to there?

"We are draining it down the hill in a poly pipe.

"We did the first lot about eight to 10 years ago - which was a five hectare affected area.

"We got the excavator in and we built these reverse banks and we linked these up with poly pipe.

"The banks were 80 feet apart because the boomsprayer was 80ft."

He said they cropped across the poly pipe that ran down the hill but now the banks were in the way due to the boomsprayer being much larger at 140ft.

"Well that just worked - you should see the amount of water that is running out of the side of the hill now," he said.

"The trouble with the banks of dirt is they are a pain in the arse.

"We get weeds growing on them and the boomsprayer has gone from 80ft to 140ft - the banks are in the way now."

He said while the poly pipe was working he had decided to go one step further.

"It's not new, the romans did it," Mr Harrington said.

"We have gone to subsurface drainage.

"We did five hillside affected areas this year.

"It's beautiful white gum country - when it gets wet it is just bottomless, you get bogged in it.

"But Tim has just been over it and he drove straight over and didn't get bogged.

"What's evolved? I went and bought a 150 millimetre wide trencher.

"Now we are running the water down in a 90 millimetre PVC pipe and the laterals are all made from lime rubble."

He originally made up "a gadget" to punch holes in the poly pipe - "just roll the pipe through a thing and it spikes it every 100mm".

"I've actually evolved away from that because we can get lime rubble down here for $8 per tonne," he said.

"I've got places down there that are running 90mm three quarters full and it's fresh as a daisy."

Mr Harrington said he placed the main pipe at a depth of 800mm and the laterals at 600mm.

He said about 300 metres up the paddock he had to cut through 100m of iron stone and "that's just a big dike that held the water that the big trees used to use".

Even though he was having success he said he would have to improve some of the drains because he missed a wet spot.

"I decided if the main was only 100m long, I would just put lime rubble all the way, but the lime rubble doesn't have enough volume," he said.

"We've decided to always use PVC main instead.

"We've got two of the five that have lime rubble that I'm going to go back and change to PVC pipe to link up to the lime rubble laterals.

"But that's recovering some beautiful country - it looks like it takes 20 years to accumulate and three years to dry it out."

He said it was not an ocean of water that created the problem, just an accumulation.

They never used to be able to get near those areas because they would get bogged after they had 30-40mm of rain.

Now it's a different story.

This year they've had 300mm of rain and been able to get over the country.