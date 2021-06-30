Wool program inspires future leaders

FROM fibre to fashion - a graduate training program is set to provide future wool industry leaders with a thorough understanding of the supply chain.

Applications for the Australian Wool Industry (AWI) Graduate Program 2022 intake open on July 1, after a year's hiatus.

One of the program's first graduates Ellie Bigwood said the program provided young people with the opportunity to learn the ropes and step up to become future leaders in the wool industry.

Hailing from the Frankland River region, Ms Bigwood graduated from the program in late 2019 and has since relocated back to regional WA, where she works as AWI's industry relations officer.

With her connection to industry in WA, experience overseas and in the Sydney head office, it was an organic transition for Ms Bigwood to become an essential conduit between AWI and wool industry networks.

AWI Graduate Program 2019 graduate Ellie Bigwood (left) and AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough.

"My highlight from the graduate program was working in China and understanding the sheer size of the manufacturing and consumption giant," Ms Bigwood said.

"They are Australian wool's biggest customer, and to bring this knowledge back to WA producers has been really rewarding."

She said the program also introduced her to "every link in Australian wool's 25-stage supply chain".

"From on farm research, to shearer and wool handler training, to wool education in classrooms, to marketing projects in the Northern Hemisphere - I never stopped learning," she said.

"I had opportunities to travel within Australia and around the world, learning from all the people who may be growing, shearing, manufacturing, designing and selling our fibre.

"Each of them all as eager as each other to educate the next generation on how they are working with Australian wool.

"The AWI Graduate program led me around the world, and now, I'm based back home in WA to share what I've learned with our wool industry here - which is incredibly rewarding."

Miles Barritt is another WA graduate of the program and entered in March 2019, after completing his bachelor's degree in commerce from The University of Western Australia.

Although the civil unrest in Hong Kong and COVID-19 prohibited his ability to experience all international rotations, Mr Barritt powered through the adversity and was well placed to take on the role of business analyst, risk and recovery.

In this role he analyses the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on global marketing strategies and partnership projects, as well as providing insights and strategy development around opportunities and threats to the global supply chain and key markets in terms of trade, manufacturing, and consumption.

AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough said the graduate program was important and sought to develop future wool industry leaders.

"We are focused on attracting and retaining the best people to the wool industry," Mr McCullough said.

"The AWI Graduate Training Program has been extremely successful since its inception in 2018, creating opportunities for those from a wool growing background, wanting to enter the workforce.''

The 18-month program starts each year in March and is based primarily at the AWI office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to many areas of the AWI business including on-farm research, processing innovation and education extension, woolgrower services, global marketing, digital, and business services.

The 2022 graduates may also be given the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain through international rotations if travel restrictions allow.

The program also provides the graduates with professional training and development opportunities.

It is open to those who have graduated from university in 2020 and 2021, and is aimed at people with a broad cross section of disciplines who have a background in or connection with the Australian Wool Industry.

p From July 1, graduates can apply for the program at wool.com/graduate-program