Shearing schools link students to work

THE opportunity to become involved in the shearing industry has never been easier with shearer and shedhand training being offered to newcomers around the State on a more regular basis.

On July 5, an ASHEEP Shearing School funded by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) will be held in Esperance, organised by contractor Basil Parker.

That will be followed by the Northern Wheatbelt Shearing and Wool Handling Camp to be held at the Rubicon Shearing Shed, Badgingarra, from July 19, organised by Tony Gray, from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Geraldton's office.

With backing from the WA Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) and funded by AWI and DPIRD, the Badgingarra camp will be run by Kevin Gellatly and his team who have run other camps in WA over the past few years.

Mr Gellatly said both schools would give attendees a good grounding in the shearing industry and set them up for work if they wanted to pursue a career under the guidance of a qualified and experienced shearing contractor.

"What we are trying to do now is, during the quiet time, do all the shearer training so that they are job ready while there's no work on, otherwise contractors don't have enough staff to let them go," Mr Gellatly said

He said the Esperance school will be held at Epasco Farm, about 80 kilometres east of town, which has an eight stand shearing shed.

The ASHEEP school has been run at the same location for the past two years and has been well supported by local students - usually 15 at a time.

"It has been excellent," Mr Gellatly said.

"We have had a good response from students wanting to get into the workforce."

The Badgingarra camp will begin with a five day learners course, covering all the basics of shearing and woolhandling and will be followed up by another five days of an "improver course".

Students who catch on quickly and meet the requirements of the learners course can stay on for the improver course - which will also see new shearers wanting to brush up on their skills.

Mr Gellatly said about seven people had already signed up for the first week while four were scheduled for the improver course.

"The improver course was the brainchild of Mike Henderson, Dongara Shearing Teams, to help them get straight into a job," he said.

WASIA president Darren Spencer said contractors had been taking younger shearers into their teams if they could shear 50 sheep a day, but some were dropping out of the industry because they were being pushed too hard.

He said they needed to be given a variety of jobs to do in the shed to ease them into the job and to build up their experience and fitness.

While there was a shearing school that operated once a month at Rylington Park, Mr Gellatly said taking the schools to where the people were had been "a good thing" with "more response".

He said the schools were open to everyone 16-years-old and over, although indigenous youth were being encouraged to attend.

Mr Gellatly said if attending, ensure to take a large bottle of water and a sweat towel - "essential shearing items".

All other tools and equipment would be supplied by WASIA and contractors.