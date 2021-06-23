Bromadiolone permit refused

THE NSW government's push to register the rodenticide bromadiolone for use in combating the state's massive mouse problem has failed.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) today announced it would not grant the NSW Department of Primary Industries an emergency permit for the use of bromadiolone as a perimeter bait in broadacre situations.

APVMA chief executive Lisa Croft said the APVMA had safety concerns about the product, specifically in relation to residues and the environment.

A major sticking point was potential impact to off-target predators that ate the poisoned mice.

"Before the APVMA is able to approve any application, we must be certain that it is safe, that it will work, and that it will not prevent our farmers from selling their produce overseas," said Ms Croft.

She said farmers would still have options to control mice without bromadiolone.

"Although the APVMA intends to refuse this particular application, we have approved 6 other emergency permit applications to give farmers extra mice control options."

The APVMA will continue to prioritise emergency use permit applications in relation to the mouse plague.

NSW DPI has 28 days to respond to the proposed decision to refuse the permit application. The APVMA will consider any information supplied by NSW DPI within this period before making its final decision.

