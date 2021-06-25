Hort Connections 2021 Gala Dinner caps off big event | PHOTOS

+10 Click on the photo above to see more.





















A GOURMET three-course dining experience highlighting Australian produce was part of this year's Hort Connections 2021 National Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 9.

Hundreds gathered for the event which celebrated the significant contributions of the industry and its members.

The National Awards for Excellence provided the opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and determination of the industry's leading growers, researchers and suppliers.



It also provided the ideal end to the two-day Hort Connections 2021 event.

The menu included Darling Downs eye fillet of beef, red vegetable puree, seasonal vegetables and beef jus, while dessert entailed crunchy chocolate mousse, blackcurrant jelly, flourless chocolate sponge and raspberry cremeux.

Speeches were kept to a minimum with much cheering for winners when they were announced.

Organisers kindly put the State of Origin onto the screens for the rugby league fans within the audience to get their fix, however many were content to continue celebrating the horticulture industry and go on networking.

Good Fruit & Vegetables was there.

