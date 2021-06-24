GPA happy with bromadiolone rejection

GRAIN Producers Australia (GPA), the organisation which played a key role in the emergency registration of double strength zinc phosphide mouse bait, has welcomed the news the rodenticide bromadiolone will not be registered for broadacre use.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) this week confirmed it would knock back an application by the NSW DPI for an emergency permit for bromadiolone, luridly described as the 'napalm of mouse bait' due to a combination of environmental and safety concerns.

Andrew Weidemann, GPA chairman, said the APVMA decision was a win for common sense.

"We called for a scientifically sound, independent assessment of the efficacy of this emergency use permit, to protect our industry's long-term interests, and this outcome has now been delivered by the APVMA and is the right result," Mr Weidemann said.

He said the reintroduction of a previously banned chemical would have market implications.

"The use of bromadiolone carried real risks to the reputation, profitability and sustainability of all Australian grain producers, not just those in NSW and we are relieved the right ruling was made."

Mr Weidemann said he commended the NSW government for its $150 million mouse control package, which was to focus on the use of bromadiolone and said he hoped the package would now be used to help farmers use the double strength zinc phosphide bait.

He said the move to provide financial support for growers, including giving farmers rebates of 50 per cent on zinc phosphide mouse bait purchases, to a maximum of $10,000 - was the right way forward.

He said GPA will continue working with the NSW Government and manufacturers to help secure supplies of zinc phosphide in time for spring, which includes providing $5 million from the support package to assist with the costs of transporting zinc phosphide active to Australia.

"GPA has worked with NSWFarmers and the NSW Government and other stakeholders to ensure timely, safe, practical solutions are delivered and we will continue to do so in the best interests of grain growers and industry," he said.

"Leading into spring, growers are being advised by experts to remain vigilant, check their crops for damage, and be prepared to bait; preferably with double dose zinc phosphide."

