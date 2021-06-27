Moffatt Fresh Produce claims export double crown

EXPORT isn't easy but it is achievable.

That was one of the lines reiterated by Steven Moffatt of Moffatt Fresh Produce which was double-crowned this month for its export efforts.

A Queensland vegetable grower and exporter was awarded the Hort Innovation Exporter of the Year award at the Hort Connections 2021 National Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner in Brisbane.

This came on the back of being named Qld Horticulture Exporter of the Year the day before at the Qld Horticulture Export Awards.

RELATED READING

The Hort Innovation Exporter of the Year recognises an individual or business who is committed to exporting and actively contributes to activities to assist the industry increase its exports.

Moffatt Fresh has operated for nearly 100 years and now has the fifth generation of Moffatt family farmers involved.



PLEASING: Moffatt Fresh Produce commercial business manager Ryan Densley says the business was particularly pleased with being named Exporter of the Year at both a national and State level.

Moffatt Fresh Produce started to export directly from the farm around six years ago and is now shipping directly to customers in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East.

Moffatt Fresh Produce commercial business manager Ryan Densley said picking up the awards was particularly pleasing given the circumstances of the past 12 months.

"We worked really hard on our export programs especially the last three or four years where now it has become a pivotal part of the business," he said.

"The more you focus on something the better you get at it."

"Export has just grown over the years where now it's just part of business. You have an export team and you have a domestic team.

"We try to separate that. It's very easy to jump in and out of export."

Securing an award during a pandemic had an extra sense of achievement to it as well.

"The whole Moffatt family, we just went - that feels pretty good because it hasn't been nice," Mr Moffatt said.

With the fifth generation starting to take an interest in the business, family is key to the success of Moffatt Fresh.

"Everyone is on board.The investment or the buy-in from the family is the pivotal part. They want to export. They are really proud," he said.

In his brief speeches at both awards ceremonies, Steven Mr Moffatt said industry associations were very important in opening inroads to overseas markets.

"Export isn't easy but it is achievable," Mr Moffatt said.

Ausveg national manager export development Michael Coote said Mr Moffatt has been active in supporting a wide range of national industry export activities, and openly collaborates with other growers to support the growth in export of Australian fresh vegetables.



WIN: Growcom chair Belinda Adams, Steven Moffatt, Moffatt Fresh Produce and Qld agriculture minister Mark Furner at the 2021 Qld Horticulture Export of the Year Awards.

"The vegetable industry has increased its focus on boosting the value and volume of exports to ensure growers can diversify their avenues to market and take advantage of growing international markets," Mr Coote said.

"Moffatt Fresh is a prime example of the success that a business can achieve when it embraces the opportunities that are available in export markets.



"Steven is a deserving recipient of this award and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop new markets for his business."

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Moffatt Fresh Produce claims export double crown first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.