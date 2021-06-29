Beef producer ponders investment and divestment in farming land

SHOW ME THE MONEY: Boggabilla farmer Peter Mailler asks who, apart from farmers, is investing in agricultural land in Australia and why.

Comment

Amid ongoing, surreal political theatrics and an intensifying pandemic, it is easy to forget about issues and conversations that would - and should - have captured serious attention in the pre-COVID-19 world.

There was a bit of news recently that fleeted across the media horizon, and then disappeared in the noise as fast as the media cycle could carry it.

Macquarie Bank is set to sell its giant Lawson Grains cropping portfolio.

You might ask why I think this is more important than simply being a bit of news.

It is significant because you need to consider why Macquarie Bank is selling its agricultural interest.

Then think about what that means for everyone else who is investing in agriculture in Australia.

It is an understatement to say that agricultural land prices have been strong.

In 2020, the median hectare price of Australian agricultural land increased by almost 13 per cent.

The 20-year compound annual growth rate is above 7.5 per cent.

This sounds terrific - and it is certainly an impressive example of sustained growth in investment terms.

But I think it is time we thought a little harder about it.

First, we should ask who - apart from poor schmucks who love to farm - is investing in agricultural land in Australia and why.

Then we should ask why would those same people divest.

The simple truth is that investment money flows to the places where it will get the best return - given a few caveats on risk and return.

Australian agricultural land appears cheap in a global context and presents opportunities for both asset appreciation (growth) and rent or production revenues (dividends).

For the big end of town, the decision to divest is as simple as recognising a better opportunity.

Savvy investors will divest before the market fully matures to ensure there are buyers still willing to take on the asset.

I am pretty sure the investment bankers at Macquarie Bank would not be selling down the Lawson Grains portfolio if they, or their investors, didn't have a better place to put their money.

As land prices have risen, the relative rate of cash return through rent or production has fallen.

And, during the period of the initial investment cycle, the volatility of agricultural production has been demonstrated with a growing awareness of the exposure of agricultural production to a changing climate.

Macquarie Bank's savvy strategy to cash-in on the uplift in sectoral confidence on the back of a good season, combined with careful messaging around future opportunities before the growth curve flattens, just makes good business sense.

As Macquarie Bank exits, others search for a fundamental that supports an ongoing rise in land prices, arguing that agricultural land is a commodity in itself.

Some people suggest that agricultural land is like gold from an investment perspective.

It will continue to go up in value over time because of limited supply and ongoing demand.

But is the gold analogy a good basis for a perpetual rise in Australian agricultural land prices?

I don't think so.

Clearly, gold prices don't perpetually rise.

In this respect, gold and agricultural land may have at least one similarity.

Gold does not degrade in real terms, is not expected to deliver a dividend and has never had to pay for itself.

Agricultural land is degraded through poor stewardship and/or through changes in the climate that underpins its productivity - and ultimately will affect its value.

Farmers need the land to generate revenue.

Overall, most people see gold as a safe investment in times of political or financial insecurity.

Aside from some speculators, investors don't tend to borrow money to buy gold and they can ride-out price volatility.

In Australia, agricultural debt has grown with land price and this increases risk in the sector.

Any volatility in the land price could be devastating for geared producers and their communities.

People conflate the strength of the agricultural real estate market with resilience in the agricultural production sector.

The meteoric rise in land prices in recent years doesn't correlate to agricultural production trends.

Real estate and production are now two distinct businesses, with different challenges and risks.

Macquarie Bank's divestment is a signal that the sentiment around value in agriculture is shifting.

It doesn't mean the end is nigh. But it should be carefully considered by policy makers, producers and investors.

- Peter Mailler, Boggabilla farmer and a Farmers for Climate Action supporter

The story Beef producer ponders investment and divestment in farming land first appeared on Stock & Land.